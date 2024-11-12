Game Notes: Canucks vs. Flames

CANUCKS VS FLAMES

TV: Sportsnet Pacific, Sportsnet One

Radio: Sportsnet 650

MATCH-UP INFO

Tonight marks the second of four meetings between the Canucks and Flames this season: Oct. 9 (home, 6-5 OTL), Nov. 12 (home), Dec. 31 (road), and Mar. 12 (road).

Vancouver is 119-141-33-11 all-time against Calgary, including a 69-58-18-9 record at home.

The Canucks are 5-3-2 in their last 10 games against the Flames (3-1-1 in their last 5).

J.T. Miller leads all active Canucks skaters in scoring against Calgary with 31 points (9-22-31) in 35 games.

In 27 career games against the Flames, Elias Pettersson has 27 points (12-15-27).

Quinn Hughes has 20 points (3-17-20) in 26 career games against Calgary.

Kevin Lankinen is 1-1-0 with a 2.15 goals against average and a .935 save percentage in three career games against the Flames.

Artūrs Šilovs is 0-0-1 with a 5.94 goals against average and a .769 save percentage in one career game against Calgary.

QUICK NUMBERS

Quinn Hughes has seven points (1-6-7) on his current four-game point streak.

Jake DeBrusk has points in each of his last four games (3-1-4).

Conor Garland has four points (1-3-4) in his last four games.

Elias Pettersson has three points (2-1-3) in his last three games.

Pius Suter has three points (3-0-3) in his last four games.

LAST MEETING – OCT 9/24: VAN 5 vs CGY 6 (OT)

Daniel Sprong opened the scoring at 9:40 of the first period…Filip Hronek and Danton Heinen recorded the assists…Brock Boeser doubled the lead 2:08 later…Jake Debrusk and Elias Pettersson picked up the helpers…Conor Garland scored his first of the season to make it 3-0 just past the 12 minute mark of the first…Nils Höglander and Aatu Räty were credited with the assists…Anthony Mantha replied for the Flames with a short-handed tally…Boeser scored his second of the game with under three minutes remaining in the first…J.T. Miller and Quinn Hughes had the assists…the Flames answered back with four consecutive goals…Miller tied the game with 1:37 remaining in the third…Hughes picked up his second assist of the game…Connor Zary scored the game-winning goal in overtime…Boeser and Miller co-led the team with three shots apiece…Miller had a team-high three hits…Hughes and Vincent Desharnais each had two blocked shots…Artūrs Šilovs made 20 saves.

