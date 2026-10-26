The Week in Blue and Green

The Vancouver Canucks had a three-game homestand over the last week, and while it was a tough week at Rogers Arena, there’s a lot to build on.

The First Shift

Last week, the Canucks had some strong periods, capping it off with a high energy start against the Minnesota Wild and a third period that showed pushback.

The Canucks continue showing that they can play the right way in stretches, and the work now is making those stretches into a complete game. The group had more practice time this past week than they had on their most recent road trip, and Head Coach Manny Malhotra and his group have been taking the opportunities to clean up details in their game.

When the team is playing well, they’re physical and assertive with the puck. Malhotra says the next step in playing consistently is playing a simple game.

“It's understanding what you do well and staying with it. So, every game that we've been in or we've controlled play, it's about simplicity in our game. We get pucks to the bottom, we do a good job of forechecking, we stay connected as a group of five, our D are able to stay a part of our offence, and when you do that, good things happen,” Malhotra said.

“It's when we try to make the east-west plays or make the extra play or the extra unnecessary play that's where we start to shoot ourselves in the foot, so consistency for me comes with identifying what you're good at and just staying to the plan.”

Stick Taps and Takeaways

Stick taps to Leevi Meriläinen. On Tuesday against the Carolina Hurricanes, he stopped 38 of 43 shots he faced, including turning aside Sebastian Aho on a second-period penalty shot.

On Sunday against the Minnesota Wild, Meriläinen had 30 saves on 34 shots, and kept the Canucks within reach on a night where they were outshot 34-17.

The takeaway: the Canucks want to find consistency in their game.

Against the Hurricanes the group fought hard through the first two periods and lost their footing in the third. While in their matchup against the Detroit Red Wings, they gave up three goals in the first nine minutes and were chasing the game the rest of the way. The Canucks had a strong start against the Minnesota Wild, and a good pushback at the end, but took too many penalties.

In the Spotlight

Jonathan Lekkerimäki found the scoresheet in the first two games of the homestand. On Tuesday, he tied the game 2-2, scoring on the power play with 1.2 seconds remaining in the first period.