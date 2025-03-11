Game Notes: Canucks vs. Canadiens

CANUCKS VS CANADIENS

TV: Sportsnet Pacific, TSN2, RDS

Radio: Sportsnet 650

MATCH-UP INFO

Tonight marks the second and final meeting between the Canucks and Canadiens this season: Jan. 6 (road, 5-4 OTL), Mar. 11 (home).

Vancouver is 40-91-13-4 all-time against Montreal, including a 24-42-8-1 record at home.

The Canucks are 6-2-2 in their last 10 games against the Canadiens (3-1-1 in their last 5).

Tyler Myers leads all active Canucks skaters in scoring against Montreal with 20 points (2-18-20) in 54 career games.

In 20 career games against the Canadiens, Brock Boeser has 17 points (7-10-17).

Jake DeBrusk has 17 points (10-7-17) in 22 career games against Montreal.

In 15 career games against the Canadiens, Elias Pettersson has 10 points (6-4-10).

Kevin Lankinen is 0-0-1 with a 4.94 goals-against average and a .792 save percentage in one career game against Montreal.

Artūrs Šilovs has yet to appear in a game versus the Canadiens in his career.

QUICK NUMBERS

Filip Hronek has four points (0-4-4) in his last three games.

Elias Pettersson has six points (2-4-6) in his last five games against Montreal.

Since February 1, the Canucks have a penalty kill percentage of 93.3%, ranking first in the NHL over that span.

LAST MEETING – JAN. 6/25: VAN 4 at MTL 5 (OT)

Cole Caufield opened the scoring for Montréal just over a minute into the first period…J.T. Miller died the game 9:40 later…Nils Höglander and Quinn Hughes had the assists…Miller scored his second of the game 3:21 into the second…Jonathan Lekkerimäki and Tyler Myers were awarded the assists…Lekkerimäki doubled the lead 20 seconds later…Brock Boeser and Miller had the assists…Kaiden Guhle got one back for Montréal in the second…Kirby Dach and Lane Hutson each scored for Montréal in the third…Jake DeBrusk tied the game just before the nine-minute-mark of the third…Miller and Hughes had the assists…Nick Suzuki scored the overtime winner…Miller and Lekkerimäki each had three shots…Kiefer Sherwood had 10 hits…Hughes and Noah Juulsen blocked three shots each…Kevin Lankinen made 19 saves.

2024.25 TEAM RANKS