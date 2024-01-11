Game Notes: Canucks at Penguins

LAST GAME PLAYED – Jan. 9/24: VAN 5 at NYI 2

Filip Hronek opened the scoring at 16:25 of the first period... primary and secondary assists were awarded to Ilya Mikheyev and Conor Garland...Quinn Hughes doubled the lead with an unassisted effort at 18:42 of the first period...Elias Pettersson restored the two-goal lead at 10:20 in the second period...J.T. Miller and Hronek picked up helpers on the play...Tyler Myers added to the lead at 17:24 of the second period...assists were credited to Teddy Blueger and Garland...Dakota Joshua netted an unassisted empty-net goal at 18:32 of the third period to cap off scoring...Garland, Miller, Hronek, Pettersson and Mikheyev led the team with 4 shots apiece...Noah Juulsen and Hughes led the team in blocks with 2...Casey DeSmith made 18 saves.

LAST 5 - vs PITTSBURGH

Jan. 10/23: VAN 4 at PIT 5

Oct. 28/22: VAN 5 vs PIT 1

Dec. 4/21: VAN 1 vs PIT 4

Nov. 24/21: VAN 1 at PIT 4

Dec. 21/19: VAN 4 vs PIT 1

VENI, VIDI, PETEY

After scoring Jan. 9/24 at NYI, Elias Pettersson is now t-7th for career game-winning goals by a player in Canucks franchise history with 29. He shares seventh spot with Tony Tanti.

With four points (2-2-4) Jan. 8 at NYR, Elias Pettersson tied Petri Skriko and Alexander Mogilny for the most career games with 2+ goals and 2+ assists in franchise history (5).

With 26 multi-goal performances as a Canuck, Pettersson is now 4th in franchise history for career multi-goal games in a players first six seasons, trailing Pavel Bure (44), Tony Tanti (27), and Petri Skriko (27).

Recording three points (2-1-3) on Jan. 6 at NJD, Elias Pettersson notched his 30th career three-point game, tying Patrik Sundstrom for the fifth-most such performances by a Swedish player in franchise history.

With two goals on Jan. 2/24 vs OTT, Elias Pettersson is now 3rd in Canucks franchise history for most career multi-goal performances recorded by a primary centre.

Pettersson has recorded 21 games with at least 1 goal and 2 assists after his three-point game on Dec. 9/23 vs CAR. He ranks t-4th for most such games in Canucks franchise history.

QUINNSANITY

With a goal and a +2 rating on Jan. 9/24 at NYI, Quinn Hughes is one of four defencemen in NHL history to attain 50+ points and a +30 or higher rating through their first 41 games of a season. He joins Paul Coffey, Denis Potvin and Bobby Orr.

Recording 40th assist of the season on Jan. 8 at NYR, Quinn Hughes became the fifth defenceman in NHL history to record 10+ goals and 40+ assists through their team’s first 40 games of a season.

Picking up an assist on Jan. 8 at NYR, Quinn Hughes became the ninth defenceman in NHL history to post 50+ points through their first 40 games of a season.

With three assists on Jan. 6 at NJD, Quinn Hughes now has 18 such performances in his career, ranking fourth all-time among defencemen within their first six seasons.

With a goal and an assist on Dec. 23/23 vs SJS, Quinn Hughes tied Alexander Edler for the most career multi-point games by a Canucks defencemen all-time with 68 GP.

Quinn Hughes is the first defenseman in Canucks franchise history to reach 40 points in less than 40 games. He is also the 5th defenseman in the NHL with 40+ points in his first 33 games of a season in the past 25 years.

After recording two assists on Dec. 19/23 at NSH, Quinn Hughes ranks 1st for most multi-assist games by a Canucks defencemen (54 GP), he also ranks 8th amongst all skaters in franchise history. With this feat he also ranks 2nd in Canucks franchise history for most multi-point games by a defenceman.

HRONEK’S ON A HEATER

With a goal on Jan. 9/24, Filip Hronek has been on the ice for an NHL-leading 59 5-on-5 goals for the Canucks.

Recording 2 assists in a win on Jan. 8/24 at NYR, Hronek ranks 5th in Canucks’ franchise history for fewest games to record 30 assists since being acquired by the team via trade at 44. The list is led by Paul Reinhart (33), Mike Walton (40), Russ Courtnall (42) and Cliff Ronning (43).

THE LIFE LINE

The Canucks third line (Dakota Joshua – Teddy Blueger – Conor Garland) have contributed 42 points (15-27-42) in their last 20 games. In those past 20 games, Conor Garland (3-10-13) has 13 points, Dakota Joshua has 14 points (8-6-14) and Teddy Blueger (4-11-15) has 15 points.

THE BOES-T IN TOWN

After playing on Jan. 9/24 at NYI, Brock Boeser has 14 points (7-7-14) in his last 15 games. He currently is t-5th for goals scored in the NHL with 25.

With his 23rd goal of the season on Dec. 17/23 at CHI, Boeser became the fourth Canuck to record 23+ goals through 32 games, joining Pavel Bure (26, 1992.93), Tony Tanti (25, 1983.84), and Alexander Mogilny (23, 1995.96).

Boeser recorded a nine-game point streak lasting from Nov. 25/23 to Dec. 14/23. This point streak matched the longest of his career, he also recorded his second natural hat trick of the season during this stretch.

Through Dec. 14 (30 games), Brock Boeser has doubled his power play points (6 to 12), tripled his shooting percentage (9.4% to 27.5%) and nearly quadrupled his goal total (6 to 22) from 2022.23 to 2023.24 and is on-pace for a career-high 98 points.

With his hat-trick performance against Tampa Bay, Dec. 12/23, Brock Boeser is t-3rd in the league with Brady Tkachuk for most multi-goal games in the 2023.24 season with 6. He is currently chasing Auston Matthews (10) and Nikita Kucherov (8).

Brock Boeser (29 GP) became the 6th fastest player in franchise history to reach 20 goals in a season. Pavel Bure paces the list (19 GP, 1992.92). Boeser is also the 6th player to complete this feat in under 30 games.

MILLER THE MAGNIFICENT

With an assist on Jan. 9/24 at NYI, J.T. Miller leads the league in primary assists with 27. He is ahead of Connor McDavid (24), Nikita Kucherov (23) and Nathan MacKinnon (23).

Recording three points (2-1-3) on Jan. 6 at NJD, J.T. Miller has 53 points through 39 games. His 53 points are the third-most prior to the team’s 40th game of the season in franchise history, trailing Pavel Bure (58 in 1992.93) and Alexander Mogilny (54, 1995.96).

With 2 points (1-1-2) on Jan. 2/24 vs OTT J.T. Miller reached 50 points in 37 games. He is the 4th fastest player in franchise history to hit the mark, behind Pavel Bure, Alexander Mogilny, and Daniel Sedin.

After recording two assists on Dec. 17/23 at CHI, Miller (11 GP) owns the record for most multi-assist efforts in the first 32 games of a season in franchise history. He passed Henrik Sedin who had 10 games in the first 32 games of the 2009.10 season.

After registering two assists on Dec. 12/23 vs TBL, J.T. Miller (42 points 15-27-42) owns the Canucks franchise record for most points prior to the 30th game of the season. Tony Tanti held the previous record with 41 points in 1983.84.

TRIPLE THREAT

With Elias Pettersson (52) and Quinn Hughes (50) joining J.T. Miller (54) at the 50-point mark on Jan. 8 at NYR, they became the third trio of teammates in the past 30 years to feature three different 50-point scorers through 40 games in a season (2007.08 Ottawa Senators, 1995.96 Pittsburgh Penguins).

J.T. Miller, Quinn Hughes and Elias Pettersson are the third teammate trio since 1997 to each record 40 points in their team’s first 33 games of a season. The other trios include Mikko Rantanen, Nathan Mackinnon, and Gabriel Landeskog in 2018.19 and Daniel Alfredsson, Daniel Heatley, and Jason Spezza in 2005.06 and 2007.08.

Miller, Hughes and Pettersson are also the second teammate trio in Canucks franchise history to each record 40 points in their first 33 games of a season. Tony Tanti, Patrik Sundstrom and Darcy Rota are the only other Canucks trio to complete this feat.

SETTING RECORDS

After winning on Jan. 9/24 at NYI, the Canucks swept the New York metropolitan-area teams on the road for the first time in franchise history. They also extend their win-streak in the area to 4 games (6-5 win, Feb. 9/23 at NYI included).

Since Dec. 7/23, the Canucks have the second-best record in the league at 11-2-2, only trailing behind the league-leading Winnipeg Jets (13-1-2).

On Jan. 2/24 vs OTT, the Canucks scored five goals in the opening period for the 12th time in franchise history and the fourth time since then turn of the century.

Leading the NHL standings with 49 points on Dec. 25/23, the Canucks became the first Canadian team to lead the league at the time of the Holiday Break since the Ottawa Senators in 2005.

With a record of 23-9-3 through Dec. 23, the Canucks have recorded the most wins in franchise history through the team’s first 35 games of a season.

After their win on Dec. 14/23 vs FLA, the Vancouver Canucks (30 GP) set a franchise record for fewest games needed to reach 20 wins in a season. The previous record was set in 2005.06 in 31 games.

PIUS ON THE LOOSE

After playing Jan. 9/24 at NYI, Pius Suter has recorded 8 points (4-4-8) in his last 10 games.

Over the course of the season, the Canucks have outscored their opponents 16-3 at 5-on-5 when Pius Suter is on the ice.

STRONG SCORING STARTS

The Canucks have scored the first goal of the game 27 times, tops in the league.

When scoring the first goal, the Canucks have been victorious 21 times, leading the NHL.

As of Jan.4/24, the Canucks are outscoring their opponents 25-14 within the game’s first 10 minutes, their +12 goal differential leads the NHL.

DIALED-IN DEMKO

Following a 21-save performance on Jan. 6/24 at NJD, Thatcher Demko is now 5th in Canucks franchise history for career wins by a goaltender, behind Roberto Luongo, Kirk McLean, Richard Brodeur and Dan Cloutier.

On Dec. 18/23, Demko was named the NHL’s Second Star of the Week. He went 3-0-0 with a 1.33 goals against average, a .957 save percentage and one shutout.

Demko stopped 36 shots for his third shutout of the season and sixth of his career on Dec. 14/23 vs FLA. Demko is currently t- 7th for most shutouts in Canucks franchise history with Richard Brodeur, Garth Snow and Eddie Lack.

Demko became the first goaltender to record 15 wins in the NHL this season. Demko (22 GP) is the third goaltender in Canucks franchise history to complete this feat in 22 or fewer games. Ryan Miller (18 GP, 2014.15) and Cory Schneider (22 GP, 2010.11) are the only other goalies in franchise history to complete this feat.

2023.24 CANUCKS MILESTONES

Thatcher Demko recorded his 100th career win, Jan. 6 vs NJD

Nikita Zadorov appeared in his 600th NHL game, Dec. 28 vs PHI

Rick Tocchet coached his 500th career NHL game, Dec. 5 vs NJD

Teddy Blueger recorded his 100th career point, Nov. 24 at SEA

Conor Garland recorded his 200th career point, Nov. 24 at SEA

Andrei Kuzmenko appeared in his 100th NHL game, Nov. 22 at COL

Quinn Hughes appeared in his 300th NHL game, Nov. 16 at CGY

Linus Karlsson appeared in his first NHL game, Nov. 16 at CGY

Ilya Mikheyev appeared in his 200th NHL game, Nov. 6 vs EDM

Elias Pettersson recorded his 200th career assist, Nov. 2 at SJS

Anthony Beauvillier appeared in his 500th NHL game, Nov. 2 at SJS

Brock Boeser appeared in his 400th NHL game, Oct. 14 at EDM

Rick Tocchet recorded his 200th career win, Oct. 14 at EDM

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Carson Soucy activated off LTIR, Jan. 6

Phillip Di Giuseppe placed on LTIR, Jan. 6

Josh Bloom reassigned to Saginaw, Jan. 5

Linus Karlsson recalled from Abbotsford, Jan. 3

Nick Cicek and a sixth-round pick (2024) acquired from San Jose in exchange for Jack Studnicka, Dec. 15.

Pius Suter activated off IR, Dec 14

Linus Karlsson reassigned to Abbotsford, Dec 9

Matt Irwin reassigned to Abbotsford, Dec. 2

Nikita Zadorov acquired from Calgary in exchange for a fifth-round pick (2024) and a third-round pick (2026), Nov. 30

Cole McWard reassigned to Abbotsford, Nov. 29

Linus Karlsson recalled from Abbotsford, Nov. 29

Matt Irwin recalled from Abbotsford, Nov. 29

Akito Hirose reassigned to Abbotsford, Nov. 29

Conditional fifth-round pick (2024) acquired from Chicago in exchange for Anthony Beauvillier, Nov. 28

THE LAST TIME...

The Canucks won when leading after 1P: Jan. 9/24 at NYI

The Canucks lost when leading after 1P: Jan. 4/24 at STL

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 1P: Mar. 31/23 vs CGY

The Canucks won when leading after 2P: Jan. 9/24 at NYI

The Canucks lost when leading after 2P: Oct. 17/22 at WSH

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 2P: Mar. 31/23 vs CGY

The Canucks won when trailing after 1P: Nov. 15/23 vs NYI

The Canucks lost when trailing after 1P: Dec. 5/23 vs NJD

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 1P: Dec. 16/23 at MIN

The Canucks won when trailing after 2P: Nov. 15/23 vs NYI

The Canucks lost when trailing after 2P: Dec. 28/23 vs PHI

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 2P: Mar. 28/23 at STL

The Canucks won when tied after 1P: Jan. 6/24 at NJD

The Canucks lost when tied after 1P: Dec. 28/23 vs PHI

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 1P: Dec. 21/23 at DAL

The Canucks won when tied after 2P: Nov. 28/23 vs ANA

The Canucks lost when tied after 2P: Jan. 4/24 at STL

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 2P: Dec. 21/23 at DAL

2023.24 SEASON HIGHS AND LOWS

Most Goals Scored, Game: 10, Nov. 2/23 at SJS

Most Goals Scored, Period: 5, Jan. 2/24 vs. OTT, 1st period

Most Goals Allowed, Game: 6, Dec. 5/23 vs NJD

Most Goals Allowed, Period: 4, Dec. 5/23 vs NJD, 1st period

Fewest Goals Scored, Game: 0, Oct. 17 at PHI

Fewest Goals Allowed, Game: 0, 4x, Latest Dec. 14/23 vs FLA

Most PPG Scored, Game: 4, Nov. 2/23 at SJS

Most PPG Allowed, Game: 3, Oct. 28/23 vs NYR

Most SHG Scored, Game: 1, 4x, Latest Nov. 24/23 at SEA

Most SHG Allowed, Game: 1, Dec. 28 vs PHI

Most Shots, Game: 43, Nov. 15/23 vs NYI

Most Shots, Period: 19, Oct. 27/23 vs STL, 1st period

Fewest Shots, Game: 16, 2x, Latest Nov. 9/23 at OTT

Fewest Shots, Period: 1, Dec. 14/23 vs FLA, 3rd period

Most Shots Allowed, Game: 44, Nov. 30/23 vs VGK

Most Shots Allowed, Period: 22, Oct. 17/23 at PHI, 2nd period

Fewest Shots Allowed, Game: 18, Oct. 24/23 at NSH

Fewest Shots Allowed, Period: 2, Nov. 24/23 at SEA, 3rd period

Most Hits, Game: 33, 2x, Latest Dec. 5/23 vs NJD

Fewest Hits, Game: 7, Nov. 2/23 at SJS

Most Blocked Shots, Game: 25, Oct. 14/23 at EDM

Fewest Blocked Shots, Game: 2, Oct. 27/23 vs STL

Largest Margin of Victory: 9 goals, Nov. 2/23 at SJS (10-1 W)

Largest Margin of Defeat: 3 goals, 5x, Latest Dec. 28/23 vs PHI

Longest Win Streak: 5 games, Oct. 31/23 – Nov. 9/23

Longest Point Streak: 9 games, 2x, Latest Dec. 7/23 – Dec. 23/23

Longest Winless Streak: 2 games, 2x, Latest Nov. 16/23 - Nov. 18/23

Longest Pointless Streak: 2 games, 2x, Latest Nov. 16/23 - Nov. 18/23

VANCOUVER 2023.24 RECORD WHEN...

Score 4+ Goals: 22-1-0

Score 3 Goals or Less: 5-10-3

Allow 4+ Goals: 2-9-2

Allow 3 Goals or Less: 25-2-1

Scoring First: 21-5-1

Allowing First Goal: 6-6-2

On 0 Days Rest: 3-2-1

On 1 Day Rest: 14-6-2

On 2 Days Rest: 8-2-0

On 3+ Days Rest: 2-1-0

Score a PPG: 14-4-1

Give up a PPG: 13-6-1

25 or More Shots on Goal: 19-8-2

Less than 25 shots: 8-3-1

THREE STARS - JANUARY

Pettersson – 20 pts

Miller – 5 pts

Höglander – 5 pts

Suter – 5 pts

Demko – 5 pts

Hronek – 5 pts

DECEMBER WINNER – DeSmith (15 pts)

NOVEMBER WINNER – Hughes, Demko (30 pts)

OCTOBER WINNER – Pettersson (15 pts)

*5 points are awarded for each Three Stars selection