Game Notes: Canucks at Kings

LAST GAME PLAYED – NOV 5/24: VAN 5 at ANA 1

Olen Zellweger opened the scoring for Anaheim just past the five-and-a-half minute mark of the first…Brock Boeser answered back with 3:38 left in the first…Quinn Hughes and J.T. Miller recorded the assists…Kiefer Sherwood scored his third of the season 58 seconds later…the assists went to Erik Brännström and Danton Heinen…Elias Pettersson gave the Canucks a two-goal lead 2:20 into the second…Hughes and Conor Garland picked up the assists…Jake DeBrusk scored his second goal in as many games at 12:08 of the third…Boeser and Hughes were awarded the assists…Heinen closed out the scoring with his third of the season with under two minutes remaining…Sherwood and Teddy Blueger had the assists…Elias Pettersson led the team with six shots…Aatu Räty had five hits…Hughes had two blocked shots…Kevin Lankinen made 21 saves.

LAST 5 – vs LOS ANGELES

Apr. 6/24: VAN 3 at LAK 6

Mar. 25/24: VAN 2 vs LAK 3

Mar. 5/24: VAN 2 at LAK 1 (OT)

at LAK 1 (OT) Feb. 29/24: VAN 1 vs LAK 5

Apr. 10/23: VAN 0 at LAK 3

QUINN-TASTIC

Recording three assists in his 376th career game on Nov. 5/24 at ANA, Quinn Hughes reached the 300-assist benchmark. In doing so, he became the third fastest defenceman to reach the milestone, behind Bobby Orr (346) and Brian Leetch (368).

reached the 300-assist benchmark. In doing so, he became the third fastest defenceman to reach the milestone, behind Bobby Orr (346) and Brian Leetch (368). Posting three assists on Nov. 5 at ANA, Quinn Hughes now has 22 such games in his NHL career, the third-most in NHL history by a defenceman aged 25 or younger, trailing only Bobby Orr (48 games) and Paul Coffey (32 games).

now has 22 such games in his NHL career, the third-most in NHL history by a defenceman aged 25 or younger, trailing only Bobby Orr (48 games) and Paul Coffey (32 games). With an assist on Jake DeBrusk’s third period goal on Nov. 2/24 at SJS, Quinn Hughes has 297 career assists, the fourth-most by a defenceman in their first 375 career games, trailing only Bobby Orr, Brian Leetch, and Paul Coffey.

has 297 career assists, the fourth-most by a defenceman in their first 375 career games, trailing only Bobby Orr, Brian Leetch, and Paul Coffey. Recording two assists on Oct. 22/24 at CHI, Quinn Hughes now has 148 career assists on the road, passing Alex Edler for the seventh-most in franchise history (H. Sedin leads with 406).

now has 148 career assists on the road, passing Alex Edler for the seventh-most in franchise history (H. Sedin leads with 406). With an assist on the overtime winner on Oct. 17/24, Quinn Hughes now has 18 career overtime points, the third-most in franchise history, behind only Daniel Sedin (31) and Henrik Sedin (29).

now has 18 career overtime points, the third-most in franchise history, behind only Daniel Sedin (31) and Henrik Sedin (29). Registering nine shots on goal on Oct. 17 at FLA, Quinn Hughes set a new career-high for most shots in a single game.

set a new career-high for most shots in a single game. With two assists on Oct. 9/24 vs CGY, Quinn Hughes passed Dennis Kearns for the most points by a Canucks defenceman in season opening games (10, 1-9-10).

SHOOTER SUTER

Scoring his second goal of the game with just 26 seconds remaining in regulation on Nov. 2/24 at SJS, Pius Suter recorded the sixth-latest game-winning goal on the road in Canucks franchise history.

recorded the sixth-latest game-winning goal on the road in Canucks franchise history. With two goals on Nov. 2/24 at SJS, Pius Suter now has seven goals in seven-career games against the Sharks, including four in three games as a member of the Canucks.

J…T…MILLERRRRR

With two points (0-2-2) on Oct. 28/24 vs CAR, J.T. Miller has 113 games with at least two points in his Canucks career, tied with Andre Boudrias for 10th on the franchise’s all-time list.

has 113 games with at least two points in his Canucks career, tied with Andre Boudrias for 10th on the franchise’s all-time list. Recording one goal and two assists on Oct. 22/24 at CHI, J.T. Miller now has 17 games with at least a goal and two assists with Vancouver, tied with Cliff Ronning and Pavel Bure for the seventh-most such games in franchise history (D. Sedin leads with 30).

now has 17 games with at least a goal and two assists with Vancouver, tied with Cliff Ronning and Pavel Bure for the seventh-most such games in franchise history (D. Sedin leads with 30). Scoring the overtime winner on Oct. 17/24 at FLA, J.T. Miller now has 10 overtime goals with the Canucks, breaking a tie with Brendan Morrison for the second-most in franchise history.

now has 10 overtime goals with the Canucks, breaking a tie with Brendan Morrison for the second-most in franchise history. With his 26th career game-winning goal as a member of the Canucks coming on Oct. 17/24 vs FLA, J.T. Miller is now tied with Thomas Gradin for the 10th most game-winning goals in franchise history.

is now tied with Thomas Gradin for the 10th most game-winning goals in franchise history. Skating in his 800th career game on Oct. 9/24 vs CGY, J.T. Miller recorded a first period assist and the game-tying goal with 1:37 remaining.

HOMETOWN HERO

Surrey, B.C.’s Arshdeep Bains scored his first NHL goal on Oct. 26/24 vs PIT. His goal was the Canucks’ fourth in a span of 5:52 and stood as the game-winning goal.

BLINK-1:05

Courtesy of goals from Elias Pettersson, Keifer Sherwood, and J.T. Miller, the Canucks scored three goals in 65 seconds, the fourth-fastest instance of three goals in franchise history.

KEVIN BLANKINEN

Making 26 stops for his first shutout as a Canuck Oct. 19/24 at PHI, Kevin Lankinen became the seventh goaltender in franchise history to record a shutout within his first three starts as a Canuck, and the first since Anders Nilsson.

TYLER MYERS FOR 1000

Skating in his 1000th career game on Oct. 19/24 at PHI, Tyler Myers became the eighth player in Canucks history to play his 1000th career game with the club, and only the second to record a point in Game #1000, joining Markus Naslund.

NEW KIDS ON THE BLOCK

Making his second start as a Canuck, Kevin Lankinen recorded his first win with the team in a 4-3 victory on Oct. 17/24 at FLA.

recorded his first win with the team in a 4-3 victory on Oct. 17/24 at FLA. Skating in his fourth game with the Canucks, Kiefer Sherwood registered his first point as a Canuck with an assist on Oct. 17/24 at FLA.

registered his first point as a Canuck with an assist on Oct. 17/24 at FLA. Skating in his second game as a Canuck on Oct. 11/24 vs PHI, Derek Forbort recorded his first point in a Canucks uniform, assisting on Teddy Blueger’s second period goal.

recorded his first point in a Canucks uniform, assisting on Teddy Blueger’s second period goal. Making their Canucks debuts on Oct. 9/24 vs CGY, Danton Heinen (0-1-1), Jake DeBrusk (0-1-1), and Daniel Sprong (1-0-1) each got on the scoresheet.

“THEY SEE ME ROLLIN’”

Scoring a power play goal on Oct. 15/24 at TBL, Conor Garland has points in three straight games to open the season. This is the second time in his career he has started a season with points in at least three straight games, joining 2021.22 (six games).

HÖG START

Scoring his first goal of the season on Oct. 11/24 vs PHI, Nils Höglander has points in two straight games to begin the 2024.25 season. This is the second-consecutive season that Höglander has opened the season with points in the opening two games.

TWICE AS NICE

Brock Boeser scored two goals in the team’s home opener on Oct. 9/24 vs CGY. He now has eight goals in six career season-opening games, tied with Markus Naslund for the most in franchise history.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Aatu Räty recalled from Abbotsford, Nov. 5

Arshdeep Bains reassigned to Abbotsford, Nov. 5

Nils Åman assigned to Abbotsford, Nov. 3

Nils Åman placed on waivers, Nov. 2

Arshdeep Bains recalled from Abbotsford, Nov. 1

Erik Brännström recalled from Abbotsford, Nov. 1

Arshdeep Bains reassigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 31

Erik Brännström reassigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 31

Arshdeep Bains recalled from Abbotsford, Oct. 28

Erik Brännström recalled from Abbotsford, Oct. 28

Arshdeep Bains reassigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 27

Erik Brännström reassigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 27

Arshdeep Bains recalled from Abbotsford, Oct. 25

Erik Brännström recalled from Abbotsford, Oct. 25

Arshdeep Bains reassigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 24

Erik Brännström reassigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 24

Erik Brännström recalled from Abbotsford, Oct. 17

Aatu Räty assigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 16

Ty Young re-assigned to Kalamazoo, Oct. 14

Arshdeep Bains recalled from Abbotsford, Oct. 10

Mark Friedman assigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 9

THE LAST TIME…

The Canucks won when leading after 1P: Nov. 5/24 at ANA

The Canucks lost when leading after 1P: Mar. 16/24 vs WSH

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 1P: Oct. 9/24 vs CGY

The Canucks won when leading after 2P: Nov. 5/24 at ANA

The Canucks lost when leading after 2P: Feb. 19/24 at MIN

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 2P: Oct. 11/24 vs PHI

The Canucks won when trailing after 1P: Oct. 26/24 vs PIT

The Canucks lost when trailing after 1P: Oct. 30/24 vs NJD

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 1P: Oct. 28/24 vs CAR

The Canucks won when trailing after 2P: Feb. 24/24 vs BOS

The Canucks lost when trailing after 2P: Oct. 30/24 vs NJD

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 2P: Oct. 28/24 vs CAR

The Canucks won when tied after 1P: Nov. 2/24 at SJS

The Canucks lost when tied after 1P: Apr. 18/24 at WPG

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 1P: Oct. 11/24 vs PHI

The Canucks won when tied after 2P: Nov. 2/24 at SJS

The Canucks lost when tied after 2P: Apr. 18/24 at WPG

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 2P: Dec. 21/23 at DAL

2024.25 SEASON HIGHS AND LOWS

Most Goals Scored, Game: 6, Oct. 22/24 at CHI

Most Goals Scored, Period: 4, 3x, Latest Oct. 26/24 vs PIT, 2nd period

Most Goals Allowed, Game: 6, 2x, Latest Oct. 30/24 vs NJD

Most Goals Allowed, Period: 3, 2x, Latest Oct. 30/24 vs NJD, 2nd period

Fewest Goals Scored, Game: 0, Oct. 30/24 vs NJD

Fewest Goals Allowed, Game: 0, Oct. 19/24 at PHI

Most PPG Scored, Game: 2, 2x, Latest Oct. 22/24 at CHI

Most PPG Allowed, Game: 1, 6x, Latest Nov. 5/24 at ANA

Most SHG Scored, Game: 0

Most SHG Allowed, Game: 1, 2x, Latest Oct. 30/24 vs NJD

Most Shots, Game: 37, Nov. 5/24 at ANA

Most Shots, Period: 16, 2x, Latest Nov. 5/24 at ANA, 2nd period

Most Shots, OT: 3, Oct. 17/24 at FLA

Fewest Shots, Game: 24, Oct. 9/24 vs CGY

Fewest Shots, Period: 3, Oct. 9/24 vs CGY, 2nd period

Fewest Shots, OT: 0, 2x, Latest Oct. 28/24 vs CAR

Most Shots Allowed, Game: 34, Oct. 22/24 at CHI

Most Shots Allowed, Period: 15, Oct. 17/24 at FLA, 2nd period

Most Shots Allowed, OT: 2, 2x, Latest Oct. 11/24 vs PHI

Fewest Shots Allowed, Game: 22, Nov. 5/24 at ANA

Fewest Shots Allowed, Period: 3, Nov. 2/24 at SJS, 1st period

Fewest Shots Allowed, OT: 0, Oct. 17/24 at FLA

Most Hits, Game: 43, Oct. 30/24 vs NJD

Fewest Hits, Game: 13, Oct. 9/24 vs CGY

Most Blocked Shots, Game: 18, Oct. 17/24 at FLA

Fewest Blocked Shots, Game: 7, Nov. 5/24 at ANA

Largest Margin of Victory: 4 goals, Nov. 5/24 at ANA

Largest Margin of Defeat: 6 goals, Oct. 30/24 vs NJD

Longest Win Streak: 4 games, Oct. 17-26/24

Longest Point Streak: 5 games, Oct. 17-28/24 (4-0-1)

Longest Winless Streak: 2 games, 2x, Latest Oct. 28-30/24

Longest Pointless Streak: N/A

VANCOUVER 2024.25 RECORD WHEN…

Score 4+ Goals: 3-0-1

Score 3 Goals or Less: 3-2-2

Allow 4+ Goals: 0-2-2

Allow 3 Goals or Less: 6-0-1

Scoring First: 3-0-2

Allowing First Goal: 3-2-1

On 0 Days Rest: 0-0-0

On 1 Day Rest: 2-1-2

On 2 Days Rest: 3-0-0

On 3+ Days Rest: 1-1-1

Score a PPG: 1-1-1

Give up a PPG: 2-1-2

25 or More Shots on Goal: 6-1-2

Less than 25 shots: 0-1-1

THREE STARS – NOVEMBER

Hughes – 5 pts

Boeser – 5 pts

Suter – 5 pts

DeBrusk – 5 pts

OCTOBER WINNER – Lankinen (25 pts)

*5 points are awarded for each Three Stars selection