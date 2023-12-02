GAME NOTES | Canucks at Flames

CANUCKS AT FLAMES

TV: Sportsnet, CBC, CITY

Radio: Sportsnet 650

MATCH-UP INFO

Tonight marks the second of four meetings between the Canucks and Flames this season: Nov. 16 (5-2 L, road), Dec. 2 (road), Mar. 23 (home), Apr. 16 (home).

Vancouver is 116-141-33-10 all-time against Calgary, including a 49-83-15-2 record on the road.

The Canucks are 3-5-2 in their last 10 games against the Flames (2-2-1 in their last five).

J.T. Miller leads all active Canucks skaters in scoring against the Flames with 27 points (6-21-27) in 31 career games.

Brock Boeser has recorded 24 points (12-12-24) in 30 career games against Calgary.

Thatcher Demko is 5-5-3 with a 3.01 GAA and a .905 SV% in 13 career games against the Flames.

In four career games (0-3-0), Casey DeSmith has a 3.65 GAA and a .897 SV% all-time against Calgary.

QUICK NUMBERS

Quinn Hughes has registered 22 points (5-17-22) in his last 15 games, totaling 33 points overall (8-25-33). He ranks t-4th amongst all skaters in points and he is second in the league for assists (25).

J.T. Miller has 36 points overall this season (13-23-36) and has 15 points (4-11-15) in his last 10 games. He ranks 2nd in the league for points.

Brock Boeser has scored 17 goals this season, ranking 1st in the league.

Filip Hronek has five points (1-4-5) in his last five games.

LAST MEETING - NOV. 16/23: VAN 2 at CGY 5

Elias Pettersson opened the scoring just before the 10-minute mark of the first period with a power play goal...J.T. Miller and Quinn Hughes recorded the assists...Nils Höglander put home his fourth of the season just past the 10-minute mark of the third period...Tyler Myers and Sam Lafferty picked up the assists...Linus Karlsson played his first NHL game and tied Höglander for the team lead in shots (3)...Ian Cole and Mark Friedman tied for the team lead in blocked shots...Friedman also led the team in hits...Casey DeSmith made 34 saves.

