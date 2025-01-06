Game Notes: Canucks at Canadiens

CANUCKS AT CANADIENS

TV: Amazon Prime, RDS

Radio: Sportsnet 650

MATCH-UP INFO

Tonight marks the first of two meetings between the Canucks and Canadiens this season: Jan. 6 (road) and Mar. 11 (home).

Vancouver is 40-91-13-3 all-time against Montréal, including a 16-49-5-2 record on the road.

The Canucks are 7-2-1 in their last 10 games against the Canadiens (4-1-0 in their last 5).

J.T. Miller leads all active Canucks skaters in scoring against Montréal with 24 points (5-19-24) in 35 games.

In 19 career games against the Canadiens, Brock Boeser has 16 points (7-9-16).

Jake DeBrusk has 16 points (9-7-16) in 21 career games against Montréal.

In 10 career games against the Canadiens, Teddy Blueger has eight points (2-6-8).

Thatcher Demko is 5-4-0 with a 3.42 goals-against average and an .899 save percentage in nine career starts against Montréal.

Kevin Lankinen has yet to appear in a game against the Canadiens.

Artūrs Šilovs has never appeared in a game against Montréal.

QUICK NUMBERS

Brock Boeser has six goals in his last six games.

J.T. Miller has six points (0-6-6) in his last six games.

Jake DeBrusk has five points (2-3-5) in his last six games.

Conor Garland has four points (2-2-4) in his last six games.

LAST MEETING – MAR. 21/24: VAN 4 vs MTL 1

Nikita Zadorov opened scoring for the game at 15:38 in the first period…Ilya Mikheyev and Elias Lindholm were credited with the assists…Zadorov posted the GWG at 19:33 in the first period…Ilya Mikheyev and Sam Lafferty recorded the assists…Conor Garland extended the lead with a goal at 18:14 in the second period…Teddy Blueger recorded the lone helper…Montreal answered back with a goal of their own…Nils Åman closed scoring for the game with his third goal of the season…Tyler Myers and Vasily Podkolzin were awarded with the assists…Zadrov had his second multi-goal game of his career…Podkolzin recorded his points of the season…Zadorov led the team in shots (5)…Noah Juulsen and Podkolzin led the team in hits (6).

2024.25 TEAM RANKS