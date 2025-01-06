Game Notes: Canucks at Canadiens

“KIE-FER SHER-WOOD”
- Scoring three goals on Dec. 16/24 vs COL, Kiefer Sherwood recorded his first career hat-trick, and set a new career-high in goals (11) with his third goal of the contest.
- In recording his first career hat-trick on Dec. 16/24 vs COL, Kiefer Sherwood also became the 13th player in franchise history to record a natural hat-trick and first since Brock Boeser on Dec. 12/23 vs TBL.
PUSH IT TO THE MAX
- Scoring his first career NHL goal on Dec. 14 vs BOS, Max Sasson became the second Canuck to score their first NHL goal this season, following Jonathan Lekkerimäki on Nov. 14/24 vs NYI.
- Recording an assist in his second-career game on Nov. 27/24 at PIT, Max Sasson became the first Canucks player to begin their career with points in at least two straight games since Elias Pettersson.
- Making his NHL debut on Nov. 23/24 at OTT, Max Sasson became the 46th player in franchise history to record a point in his NHL debut.
5 CANUCKS, 4 NATIONS
- As announced on Wednesday, Dec. 4, Elias Pettersson, J.T. Miller, and Kevin Lankinen will join Quinn Hughes and Rick Tocchet in representing their countries at the 4 Nations Face-Off, taking place from February 12-20 in Montreal, QC and Boston, MA.
RECENT TRANSACTIONS
- Elias Pettersson placed on Injured Reserve retroactive to December 23, Jan. 3
- Artūrs Šilovs recalled from Abbotsford on emergency basis, Jan. 3
- Guillaume Brisebois recalled from Abbotsford, Dec. 27
- Max Sasson recalled from Abbotsford, Dec. 27
- Phillip Di Giuseppe recalled from Abbotsford, Dec. 27
- Max Sasson reassigned to Abbotsford, Dec. 23
- Phillip Di Giuseppe reassigned to Abbotsford, Dec. 23
- Linus Karlsson reassigned to Abbotsford, Dec. 23
- Phillip Di Giuseppe recalled from Abbotsford, Dec. 17
- Linus Karlsson recalled from Abbotsford, Dec. 17
- Artūrs Šilovs reassigned to Abbotsford, Dec. 17
- Mark Friedman reassigned to Abbotsford, Dec. 17
- Aatu Räty reassigned to Abbotsford, Dec. 15
- Artūrs Šilovs recalled from Abbotsford on emergency basis, Dec. 14
- Max Sasson recalled from Abbotsford, Dec. 14
- Aatu Räty recalled from Abbotsford, Dec. 14
- Mark Friedman recalled from Abbotsford, Dec. 14
- Max Sasson reassigned to Abbotsford, Dec. 13
- Aatu Räty reassigned to Abbotsford, Dec. 13
- Mark Friedman reassigned to Abbotsford, Dec. 13
- J.T. Miller placed on the Active Roster, Dec. 12
- Derek Forbort activated from Injured Reserve, Dec. 12
- Mark Friedman recalled from Abbotsford, Dec. 12
THE LAST TIME…
- The Canucks won when leading after 1P: Dec. 16/24 vs COL
- The Canucks lost when leading after 1P: Dec. 19/24 at VGK
- The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 1P: Dec. 28/24 vs SEA
- The Canucks won when leading after 2P: Jan. 2/25 at SEA
- The Canucks lost when leading after 2P: Feb. 19/24 at MIN
- The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 2P: Dec. 28/24 vs SEA
- The Canucks won when trailing after 1P: Dec. 6/24 vs CBJ
- The Canucks lost when trailing after 1P: Dec. 31/24 at CGY
- The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 1P: Dec. 10/24 vs STL
- The Canucks won when trailing after 2P: Feb. 24/24 vs BOS
- The Canucks lost when trailing after 2P: Jan. 3/25 vs NSH
- The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 2P: Dec. 21/24 vs OTT
- The Canucks won when tied after 1P: Jan. 2/25 at SEA
- The Canucks lost when tied after 1P: Jan. 3/25 vs NSH
- The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 1P: Dec. 21/24 vs OTT
- The Canucks won when tied after 2P: Dec. 6/24 vs CBJ
- The Canucks lost when tied after 2P: Dec. 19/24 at VGK
- The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 2P: Dec. 21/23 at DAL
2024.25 SEASON HIGHS AND LOWS
- Most Goals Scored, Game: 6, Oct. 22/24 at CHI
- Most Goals Scored, Period: 4, 3x, Latest Oct. 26/24 vs PIT, 2nd period
- Most Goals Allowed, Game: 7, Nov. 9/24 vs EDM
- Most Goals Allowed, Period: 4, 2x, Latest Nov. 27/24 at PIT, 1st period
- Fewest Goals Scored, Game: 0, 2x Latest Jan. 3/25 vs NSH
- Fewest Goals Allowed, Game: 0, 3x, Latest Dec. 12/24 vs FLA
- Most PPG Scored, Game: 2, 3x, Latest Dec. 1/24 at DET
- Most PPG Allowed, Game: 2, 3x, Latest Dec. 8/24 vs TBL
- Most SHG Scored, Game: 1, Dec. 16/24 vs COL
- Most SHG Allowed, Game: 1, 4x, Latest Dec. 21/24 vs OTT
- Most Shots, Game: 37, Nov. 5/24 at ANA
- Most Shots, Period: 20, Nov. 14/24 vs NYI, 3rd period
- Most Shots, OT: 3, 3x, Latest Dec. 18/24 at UTA
- Fewest Shots, Game: 15, Nov. 26/24 at BOS
- Fewest Shots, Period: 2, 2x, Latest Dec. 19/24 at VGK, 2nd period
- Fewest Shots, OT: 0, 3x, Latest Dec. 21/24 vs OTT
- Most Shots Allowed, Game: 34, 2x, Latest Nov. 29/24 at BUF
- Most Shots Allowed, Period: 18, 2x, Latest Dec. 8/24 vs TBL, 2nd period
- Most Shots Allowed, OT: 3, 2x, Latest Dec. 18/24 at UTA
- Fewest Shots Allowed, Game: 21, Dec. 19/24 at VGK
- Fewest Shots Allowed, Period: 2, Nov. 17/24 vs NSH, 3rd period
- Fewest Shots Allowed, OT: 0, Oct. 17/24 at FLA
- Most Hits, Game: 51, Jan. 3/25 vs NSH
- Fewest Hits, Game: 13, Oct. 9/24 vs CGY
- Most Blocked Shots, Game: 26, Nov. 26/24 at BOS
- Fewest Blocked Shots, Game: 7, Nov. 5/24 at ANA
- Largest Margin of Victory: 4 goals, 2x, Latest Dec. 12/24 vs FLA
- Largest Margin of Defeat: 6 goals, Oct. 30/24 vs NJD
- Longest Win Streak: 4 games, Oct. 17-26/24
- Longest Point Streak: 5 games, Oct. 17-28/24 (4-0-1)
- Longest Winless Streak: 3 games, 2x, Latest Dec. 18-21/24 (0-1-2)
- Longest Pointless Streak: 2 games, Nov. 17-19/24
VANCOUVER 2024.25 RECORD WHEN…
- Score 4+ Goals: 12-1-3
- Score 3 Goals or Less: 6-11-5
- Allow 4+ Goals: 1-9-5
- Allow 3 Goals or Less: 17-3-3
- Scoring First: 7-4-6
- Allowing First Goal: 11-8-2
- On 0 Days Rest: 0-4-0
- On 1 Day Rest: 10-6-6
- On 2 Days Rest: 6-1-0
- On 3+ Days Rest: 2-1-2
- Score a PPG: 11-4-5
- Give up a PPG: 6-7-4
- 25 or More Shots on Goal: 10-6-6
- Less than 25 shots: 8-6-2
THREE STARS – JANUARY
- Miller – 5 pts
- Lankinen – 5 pts
DECEMBER WINNER – Hughes (20 pts)
NOVEMBER WINNER – DeBrusk (20 pts)
OCTOBER WINNER – Lankinen (25 pts)
*5 points are awarded for each Three Stars Selection