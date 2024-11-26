Game Notes: Canucks at Bruins

LAST GAME PLAYED – NOV. 23/24: VAN 4 at OTT 3

Jake DeBrusk opened the scoring with under a minute-and-a-half remaining in the first period…Conor Garland and Filip Hronek picked up the assists…Brady Tkachuk tied the game early in the second…Teddy Blueger re-took the lead for Vancouver just before the 10-minute mark of the second…Max Sasson and Tyler Myers had the assists…DeBrusk scored his second of the night with just under seven minutes left in the second…Kiefer Sherwood and Elias Pettersson were awarded the assists…Sherwood gave Vancouver a three-goal lead at 8:41 of the third…DeBrusk and Pettersson had the helpers…Claude Giroux and Tim Stützle each scored late in the third to bring Ottawa within one…DeBrusk had five shots…Sherwood had 10 hits…Myers blocked a team-high five shots…Kevin Lankinen made 26 saves.

LAST 5 – vs BOSTON

Feb. 24/24: VAN 3 vs BOS 2 (OT)

vs BOS 2 (OT) Feb. 8/24: VAN 0 at BOS 4

Feb. 25/23: VAN 1 vs BOS 3

Nov. 13/22: VAN 2 at BOS 5

Dec. 8/21: VAN 2 vs BOS 1 (SO)

PETTERSSZN

Assisting on two goals on Nov. 23/24 at OTT, Elias Pettersson now has 22 points (10-12-22) in 14 career games against Ottawa (1.57 P/GP), the fourth-highest points-per-game rate amongst active players (min. 5 GP).

now has 22 points (10-12-22) in 14 career games against Ottawa (1.57 P/GP), the fourth-highest points-per-game rate amongst active players (min. 5 GP). Recording two assists on Nov. 23/24 vat OTT, Elias Pettersson passed Dennis Kearns for the 10th-most multi-assist games in franchise history (54).

passed Dennis Kearns for the 10th-most multi-assist games in franchise history (54). With a goal and an assist on Nov. 12/24 vs CGY, Elias Pettersson has 421 career points, passing Bo Horvat for 10th on the franchise’s all-time scoring list.

PUSH IT TO THE MAX

Making his NHL debut on Nov. 23/24 at OTT, Max Sasson became the 46th player in franchise history to record a point in his NHL debut.

ROAD WARRIORS

Emerging victorious on Nov. 23/24 at OTT, the Vancouver Canucks extended their road win streak to seven games, tied for the third-longest run in franchise history.

extended their road win streak to seven games, tied for the third-longest run in franchise history. Defeating Ottawa by a score of 4-3 on Nov. 23/24, the Canucks have begun the 2024.25 season 7-1-0 on the road for the first time in franchise history.

QUINN-TASTIC

Opening the scoring just 34 seconds into the game on Nov. 19/24 vs NYR, Quinn Hughes tied Jyrki Lumme and Dan Hamhuis for the fourth-fastest goal by a defenceman to open a game in franchise history.

tied Jyrki Lumme and Dan Hamhuis for the fourth-fastest goal by a defenceman to open a game in franchise history. Recording one assists on Nov. 16/24 vs CHI, Quinn Hughes reached the 350-point mark in his 381st career game, the ninth-fewest games to reach the 350-point mark by a defenceman in NHL history.

reached the 350-point mark in his 381st career game, the ninth-fewest games to reach the 350-point mark by a defenceman in NHL history. Scoring the game-winning goal on Nov. 7/24 at LAK, Quinn Hughes tied Rick Lanz, Christian Ehrhoff, and Chris Tanev for 8th on the franchise’s all-time game-winning goals list amongst defencemen.

tied Rick Lanz, Christian Ehrhoff, and Chris Tanev for 8th on the franchise’s all-time game-winning goals list amongst defencemen. Recording three assists in his 376th career game on Nov. 5/24 at ANA, Quinn Hughes reached the 300-assist benchmark. In doing so, he became the third fastest defenceman to reach the milestone, behind Bobby Orr (346) and Brian Leetch (368).

reached the 300-assist benchmark. In doing so, he became the third fastest defenceman to reach the milestone, behind Bobby Orr (346) and Brian Leetch (368). Posting three assists on Nov. 5 at ANA, Quinn Hughes now has 22 such games in his NHL career, the third-most in NHL history by a defenceman aged 25 or younger, trailing only Bobby Orr (48 games) and Paul Coffey (32 games).

now has 22 such games in his NHL career, the third-most in NHL history by a defenceman aged 25 or younger, trailing only Bobby Orr (48 games) and Paul Coffey (32 games). With an assist on Jake DeBrusk’s third period goal on Nov. 2/24 at SJS, Quinn Hughes has 297 career assists, the fourth-most by a defenceman in their first 375 career games, trailing only Bobby Orr, Brian Leetch, and Paul Coffey.

has 297 career assists, the fourth-most by a defenceman in their first 375 career games, trailing only Bobby Orr, Brian Leetch, and Paul Coffey. Recording two assists on Oct. 22/24 at CHI, Quinn Hughes now has 148 career assists on the road, passing Alex Edler for the seventh-most in franchise history (H. Sedin leads with 406).

now has 148 career assists on the road, passing Alex Edler for the seventh-most in franchise history (H. Sedin leads with 406). With an assist on the overtime winner on Oct. 17/24, Quinn Hughes now has 18 career overtime points, the third-most in franchise history, behind only Daniel Sedin (31) and Henrik Sedin (29).

now has 18 career overtime points, the third-most in franchise history, behind only Daniel Sedin (31) and Henrik Sedin (29). Registering nine shots on goal on Oct. 17 at FLA, Quinn Hughes set a new career-high for most shots in a single game.

set a new career-high for most shots in a single game. With two assists on Oct. 9/24 vs CGY, Quinn Hughes passed Dennis Kearns for the most points by a Canucks defenceman in season opening games (10, 1-9-10).

BESTING THE BLACKHAWKS

Defeating Chicago by a score of 4-1 on Nov. 16/24, the Vancouver Canucks have now won nine consecutive games in regulation against the Blackhawks dating back to 2022, tied for the longest such streak in franchise history (vs SJS from 1991-92 and vs WSH from 1974-76 are the others).

HIT ME WITH YOUR BEST SHOT

Scoring his first career NHL goal on Nov. 14/24 vs NYI, Jonathan Lekkerimäki became the 490th player to score a goal in a Canucks uniform.

became the 490th player to score a goal in a Canucks uniform. With his goal on Nov. 14 vs NYI registering at 93.38 mph, Jonathan Lekkerimäki recorded the seventh-hardest goal (as of Nov. 14) in 2024.25.

CALIFORNIA DREAMIN’

By defeating Los Angeles on Nov. 7/24, the Vancouver Canucks completed a three-game sweep of a California road trip, the first time in franchise history the team has swept a California-only road trip.

SHOOTER SUTER

Scoring his second goal of the game with just 26 seconds remaining in regulation on Nov. 2/24 at SJS, Pius Suter recorded the sixth-latest game-winning goal on the road in Canucks franchise history.

recorded the sixth-latest game-winning goal on the road in Canucks franchise history. With two goals on Nov. 2/24 at SJS, Pius Suter now has seven goals in seven-career games against the Sharks, including four in three games as a member of the Canucks.

HOMETOWN HERO

Surrey, B.C.’s Arshdeep Bains scored his first NHL goal on Oct. 26/24 vs PIT. His goal was the Canucks’ fourth in a span of 5:52 and stood as the game-winning goal.

BLINK-1:05

Courtesy of goals from Elias Pettersson, Keifer Sherwood, and J.T. Miller, the Canucks scored three goals in 65 seconds, the fourth-fastest instance of three goals in franchise history.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Max Sasson recalled from Abbotsford, Nov. 21

Jonathan Lekkerimäki reassigned to Abbotsford, Nov. 21

T. Miller placed on Non-Roster List, Nov. 19

Arshdeep Bains recalled from Abbotsford, Nov. 19

D Elias Pettersson reassigned to Abbotsford, Nov. 19

D Elias Pettersson recalled from Abbotsford, Nov. 17

Derek Forbort placed on Injured Reserve, Nov. 17

Dakota Joshua activated from Injured Non-Roster, Nov. 14

Aatu Räty recalled from Abbotsford, Nov. 14

Jonathan Lekkerimäki recalled from Abbotsford, Nov. 14

Arshdeep Bains reassigned to Abbotsford, Nov. 13

Aatu Räty reassigned to Abbotsford, Nov. 13

Jonathan Lekkerimäki reassigned to Abbotsford, Nov. 13

Arshdeep Bains recalled from Abbotsford, Nov. 12

Artūrs Šilovs recalled from Abbotsford, Nov. 11

Ty Young reassigned to Abbotsford, Nov. 11

Jonathan Lekkerimäki recalled from Abbotsford, Nov. 10

Ty Young recalled from Abbotsford, Nov. 10

Artūrs Šilovs assigned to Abbotsford, Nov. 10

Arshdeep Bains reassigned to Abbotsford, Nov. 10

Nils Åman reassigned to Abbotsford, Nov. 10

Arshdeep Bains recalled from Abbotsford, Nov. 9

Nils Åman recalled from Abbotsford, Nov. 9

Future considerations acquired from Seattle in exchange for Daniel Sprong

Aatu Räty recalled from Abbotsford, Nov. 5

Arshdeep Bains reassigned to Abbotsford, Nov. 5

Nils Åman assigned to Abbotsford, Nov. 3

Nils Åman placed on waivers, Nov. 2

Arshdeep Bains recalled from Abbotsford, Nov. 1

Erik Brännström recalled from Abbotsford, Nov. 1

THE LAST TIME…

The Canucks won when leading after 1P: Nov. 23/24 at OTT

The Canucks lost when leading after 1P: Mar. 16/24 vs WSH

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 1P: Oct. 9/24 vs CGY

The Canucks won when leading after 2P: Nov. 23/24 at OTT

The Canucks lost when leading after 2P: Feb. 19/24 at MIN

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 2P: Oct. 11/24 vs PHI

The Canucks won when trailing after 1P: Nov. 16/24 vs CHI

The Canucks lost when trailing after 1P: Nov. 9/24 vs EDM

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 1P: Oct. 28/24 vs CAR

The Canucks won when trailing after 2P: Feb. 24/24 vs BOS

The Canucks lost when trailing after 2P: Nov. 17/24 vs NSH

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 2P: Oct. 28/24 vs CAR

The Canucks won when tied after 1P: Nov. 7/24 at LAK

The Canucks lost when tied after 1P: Nov. 19/24 vs NYR

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 1P: Oct. 11/24 vs PHI

The Canucks won when tied after 2P: Nov. 16/24 vs CHI

The Canucks lost when tied after 2P: Nov. 19/24 vs NYR

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 2P: Dec. 21/23 at DAL

2024.25 SEASON HIGHS AND LOWS

Most Goals Scored, Game: 6, Oct. 22/24 at CHI

Most Goals Scored, Period: 4, 3x, Latest Oct. 26/24 vs PIT, 2nd period

Most Goals Allowed, Game: 7, Nov. 9/24 vs EDM

Most Goals Allowed, Period: 4, Nov. 9/24 vs EDM, 3rd period

Fewest Goals Scored, Game: 0, Oct. 30/24 vs NJD

Fewest Goals Allowed, Game: 0, Oct. 19/24 at PHI

Most PPG Scored, Game: 2, 2x, Latest Oct. 22/24 at CHI

Most PPG Allowed, Game: 2, 2x, Latest Nov. 23/24 at OTT

Most SHG Scored, Game: 0

Most SHG Allowed, Game: 1, 2x, Latest Oct. 30/24 vs NJD

Most Shots, Game: 37, Nov. 5/24 at ANA

Most Shots, Period: 20, Nov. 14/24 vs NYI, 3rd period

Most Shots, OT: 3, Oct. 17/24 at FLA

Fewest Shots, Game: 20, Nov. 9/24 vs EDM

Fewest Shots, Period: 3, Oct. 9/24 vs CGY, 2nd period

Fewest Shots, OT: 0, 2x, Latest Oct. 28/24 vs CAR

Most Shots Allowed, Game: 34, Oct. 22/24 at CHI

Most Shots Allowed, Period: 15, 4x, Latest Nov. 19/24 vs NSH, 1st period

Most Shots Allowed, OT: 2, 2x, Latest Oct. 11/24 vs PHI

Fewest Shots Allowed, Game: 22, Nov. 5/24 at ANA

Fewest Shots Allowed, Period: 2, Nov. 17/24 vs NSH, 3rd period

Fewest Shots Allowed, OT: 0, Oct. 17/24 at FLA

Most Hits, Game: 43, Oct. 30/24 vs NJD

Fewest Hits, Game: 13, Oct. 9/24 vs CGY

Most Blocked Shots, Game: 19, Nov. 23/24 at OTT

Fewest Blocked Shots, Game: 7, Nov. 5/24 at ANA

Largest Margin of Victory: 4 goals, Nov. 5/24 at ANA

Largest Margin of Defeat: 6 goals, Oct. 30/24 vs NJD

Longest Win Streak: 4 games, Oct. 17-26/24

Longest Point Streak: 5 games, Oct. 17-28/24 (4-0-1)

Longest Winless Streak: 2 games, 3x, Latest Nov. 17-19/24 (0-2-0)

Longest Pointless Streak: 2 games, Nov. 17-19/24

VANCOUVER 2024.25 RECORD WHEN…

Score 4+ Goals: 6-0-1

Score 3 Goals or Less: 4-6-2

Allow 4+ Goals: 0-6-2

Allow 3 Goals or Less: 10-0-1

Scoring First: 4-2-2

Allowing First Goal: 6-4-1

On 0 Days Rest: 0-1-0

On 1 Day Rest: 4-4-2

On 2 Days Rest: 4-0-0

On 3+ Days Rest: 2-1-1

Score a PPG: 5-3-1

Give up a PPG: 3-4-2

25 or More Shots on Goal: 8-3-2

Less than 25 shots: 2-3-1

THREE STARS – NOVEMBER

Pettersson – 15 pts

DeBrusk – 15 pts

Hughes – 10 pts

Miller – 5 pts

Boeser – 5 pts

Suter – 5 pts

Brännström – 5 pts

Lekkerimäki – 5 pts

Šilovs – 5 pts

Räty – 5 pts

Sherwood – 5 pts

OCTOBER WINNER – Lankinen (25 pts)

*5 points are awarded for each Three Stars selection