Demko Blanks Buffalo, Notches Fourth Shutout of the Season

It wasn't the high-event hockey that has been characteristic of the Canucks this season, but their 1-0 win over the Buffalo Sabres showed resilience in a tight game.

Thatcher Demko notched his fourth shutout of the season and his first road shutout — stopping all 26 of the shots he faced. Demko has had one shutout against visiting teams every month so far: St. Louis Blues in October, Dallas Stars in November, and Florida Panthers on Roberto Luongo night in December.

“I think maybe we didn’t have our best through waves of the game but I think we recognized that pretty early on. We realized you’ve got to win dirty games sometimes,” Demko said. “I’m proud of our group for recognizing that and adjusting on the fly. Sometimes those games can sneak up on you and you’re looking in the mirror after the game, but we did a great job and a huge two points.”