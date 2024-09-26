Daniel Sprong Dazzles, Jake DeBrusk Doubles Up to Lift Canucks 4-3 Over Flames

DanielSprong
By Lindsey Horsting
@lindseyhorsting Vancouver Canucks

The Canucks won their second game of the preseason, against the Calgary Flames in dramatic fashion, tying the game with 14 seconds left in the game and going on to score the overtime goal less than a minute into the extra frame.

Canucks Head Coach Rick Tocchet liked the bite his team had to battle down to the wire. He saw them implement things they’ve been working on through training camp and preseason practices and he’s happy with the result of the game but says there’s still a lot to work on.

“It's always nice to see the elements that we've been working on, work in the game. Like I said, the two games were fine, I just think we have got to get a little bit faster – thinking faster,” Tocchet said.

Daniel Sprong scored a highlight reel equalizer in the third period, Tocchet noting Sprong’s offensive ability as top tier.

“He's got that knack to do that sort of stuff. He can skate, so there's a lot of things we can work with him [on] to really make him complete. I mean, that's a hell of a goal, obviously, we know he can do that,” Tocchet said.

Sprong was glad he could help force overtime but mentioned to the media that he took pride in his line’s defence against the Flames.

"With the two guys today [Arshdeep Bains and Aatu Räty], we didn't give them much defensively. So, I was kind of more focused on that. But I know the offence is going to be there," said Sprong.

Jake DeBrusk scored a pair of goals in the win and is focusing on continuing to develop chemistry with his linemates.

"I think that [in] training camp, there's been good days and bad days," said DeBrusk. "And obviously this is the first game, there were going to be some rough spots. But in saying that, you get more comfortable, like I was saying earlier, with the reps and the lines and different things. So, there were a couple mistakes out there again, but those will get cleaned up."

Canucks’ goaltender Jiri Patera turned aside 16 of 19 shots he faced during his debut in the blue and green.

How it Went Down

Max Sasson got the Canucks on the board with 22 seconds left in the first period to take a 1-0 lead heading into the break. He danced the puck down the ice and fired the puck towards the net and beat Dustin Wolf.

Flames’ defenceman Jake Bean evened the score in the second period with a goal at four-on-four.

DeBrusk redirected a Vinny Desharnais point-shot for the Canucks’ second goal of the night, going into the second intermission up 2-1.

Patera made some huge saves to maintain the Canucks’ lead through 40 minutes. He denieda breakaway in the first period and came up with a sprawling glove save in the second period.

Flames’ forward Samuel Honzek tied it up 2-2 midway through the third period, and Dryden Hunt gave the Flames a late lead when he scored on a breakaway.

Then, with 14 seconds left on the clock, Daniel Sprong picked up the puck in the neutral zone and proceeded to dance through the defence before deking to his forehand and finding twine to tie the game up and force overtime.

DeBrusk, Elias Pettersson, and Quinn Hughes never left the ice in overtime because DeBrusk scored the game winner with some nifty passing by the trio. Hughes finished the game with two assists.

Up Next

The Canucks head to Seattle for another preseason game against the Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Friday, September 27th at 7 p.m.

News Feed

Building Blue: D-Petey Discusses Learning from Filip Hronek as He Prepares for First Full Season in North America

Artūrs Šilovs Backstops Canucks to 3-1 Victory over Kraken in Preseason Opener at Rogers Arena

Six Big Changes Coming to Rogers Arena

Canucks Commence Preseason at Rogers Arena with Matchup Against Seattle Kraken 

Nova Wolf’s Truth and Reconciliation Design Aims to Uplift Generations

Canucks Sports & Entertainment Announce Molson Coors Beverage Company as Official Partner

'I’m trying to make a name for myself’: Sawyer Mynio Tackles his Second NHL Training Camp with Added Confidence

Canucks Agree to Terms with Goaltender Kevin Lankinen on a One-Year Contract

Hard Work and Fun is the Perfect Combo for Max Sasson

'We have a hungry group’: Elias Pettersson is Ready to Build on Last Year’s Accomplishments

‘There were years where I had over 1200 practices’: Yogi Švejkovský Speaks about His Journey to Assistant Coach on the Vancouver Canucks

Canucks' Veteran Core Raise the Bar, Setting Higher Expectations this Season

Canucks to Recognize National Day for Truth and Reconciliation  

Things to Know For Canucks Training Camp

Jim Rutherford, Patrik Allvin and Rick Tocchet Speak Ahead of Canucks Training Camp

Building Blue: Riley Patterson Unlocked a New Level to His Game Through Journalling and Living in the Moment

Canucks Show Resiliency at Young Stars Classic

Canucks to Celebrate Alex Edler