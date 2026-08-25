Daniel Sedin Enjoys a Family Night Out Cheering on Toronto Tempo at Rogers Arena

Vancouver Canucks Co-President Daniel Sedin is used to big nights at Rogers Arena, and this past Friday, he experienced his first WNBA game.

The Canucks Co-President traded the familiar sights and sounds of a hockey game for a courtside view at the game, bringing his wife and two daughters along for what turned out to be a memorable family night out.

Daniel and his family watched the Toronto Tempo edge the Portland Fire 82-79 in a tight contest, soaking in an electric atmosphere and plenty of late-game drama.

“My daughters were excited, so that meant a lot, my wife too, and to get a chance at the home arena so to speak, it was amazing,” Sedin said.

“We had a great time, we didn't know what to expect, to be honest with you. My girls have played soccer, and done horseback riding, they are athletic, but just to see that [in person], we were so close to the court as well, so it was just unbelievable.”

The Tempo trailed the Fire during the first half, tying the game 44-44 at halftime. The second half was a battle of wills, and the lead went back and forth, setting up a tense second half where neither team could pull away.