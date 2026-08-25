Daniel Sedin Enjoys a Family Night Out Cheering on Toronto Tempo at Rogers Arena

Sedins
By Lindsey Horsting
Vancouver Canucks

Vancouver Canucks Co-President Daniel Sedin is used to big nights at Rogers Arena, and this past Friday, he experienced his first WNBA game. 

The Canucks Co-President traded the familiar sights and sounds of a hockey game for a courtside view at the game, bringing his wife and two daughters along for what turned out to be a memorable family night out. 

Daniel and his family watched the Toronto Tempo edge the Portland Fire 82-79 in a tight contest, soaking in an electric atmosphere and plenty of late-game drama. 

“My daughters were excited, so that meant a lot, my wife too, and to get a chance at the home arena so to speak, it was amazing,” Sedin said. 

“We had a great time, we didn't know what to expect, to be honest with you. My girls have played soccer, and done horseback riding, they are athletic, but just to see that [in person], we were so close to the court as well, so it was just unbelievable.” 

The Tempo trailed the Fire during the first half, tying the game 44-44 at halftime. The second half was a battle of wills, and the lead went back and forth, setting up a tense second half where neither team could pull away.

Sedin enjoyed a tight contest and enjoyed watching the Tempo come out on top. He knows a thing or two about coming through in the clutch, and he loved the big-time plays throughout the game. 

“I always look at the pressure moments, when there's a basket that has to be made, or a free throw. That's where I really admire women or men, when they have to produce at a certain time, and that was neat. Seeing it so close, you got to see their expression and if they’re nervous or calm,” he shared. 

“I just loved when they make that big basket – [you can see] what a relief – and it kind of brings back memories.” 

He remembers the focus required to perform under pressure, and the relief and excitement when the moment goes your way. 

The Sedins cheered on Canada’s team with the Vancouver basketball community, taking part in the excitement surrounding professional women’s sports in Vancouver. 

“I think any sport, if it's going to a Goldeneyes game or the WNBA, I think everyone needs support in their own way, and so for us, it was just a chance to watch the game and support them. It was a lot of fun,” he said. 

It was an electric atmosphere, a close finish, and his family loved it, which made it a pretty good first game to remember.

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