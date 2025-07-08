CITY OF PENTICTON AGREES TO HOST 2025 VANCOUVER CANUCKS TRAINING CAMP THIS SEPTEMBER

Penticton, BC – The Vancouver Canucks announced today that the City of Penticton has agreed to host their 2025 Training Camp, with on-ice sessions taking place between September 18-21. This is the second consecutive year that the Canucks will kick off their NHL season at the South Okanagan Events Centre (SOEC). A full schedule including ice times will be announced at a later date.

“We couldn’t be happier with our decision to return to Penticton this fall,” said Jim Rutherford, President, Canucks Sports & Entertainment, Hockey Operations. “The facilities are first rate, the fan support is fantastic and our players, coaches and staff all love what the Okanagan has to offer.”

“The City of Penticton is thrilled to be able to continue our partnership with the Vancouver Canucks,” says Mayor Julius Bloomfield. “We are a passionate hockey community, and the return of the camp is tremendous news. The Canucks and their fans always bring energy and excitement to Penticton, and we can’t wait to welcome friends and visitors alike.”

“We’re excited to welcome back the Vancouver Canucks to Penticton for their training camp,” says Dean Clarke, General Manager of the SOEC. “This camp is a fantastic way to celebrate our partnership with the Canucks, which has spanned over a decade, and gives our community a unique opportunity to see NHL players in action, showcasing world-class hockey right here in the Okanagan. We look forward to continuing this successful partnership and bringing more events like this to our exceptional facilities in the future.”

Training camp sessions will be open to the public and will include additional free activations for fans of all ages at the South Okanagan Events Centre. For more information and to be one of the first to receive updates on Training Camp details, ticketing, and access, sign up HERE.

Since 1974, the Canucks have held Training Camp in numerous communities across British Columbia, including Abbotsford, Courtenay, Duncan, Kamloops, Parksville, Powell River, Prince George, Vernon, Victoria, and Whistler. The team has also held Training Camp overseas once, travelling to Stockholm, Sweden in 2000. This is the second consecutive season that the team will hold Training Camp in Penticton, marking the first time the team has hosted Camp in back-to-back locations in over a decade.