Chief Willie Sellars and Canucks Alumni Share Unforgettable Experience at Williams Lake First Nation

Former Vancouver Canucks goaltender Kirk McLean and winger Darcy Rota are usually the ones leaving people in awe of their presence, but the Canucks alumni had a trip ahead of National Truth and Reconciliation Day last year that left a lasting impression.

On a two-day trip up to Williams Lake last September, the duo was hosted by Chief Willie Sellars and the Williams Lake First Nation to learn more about Indigenous culture and, as Rota explains, “it was a highlight – emotional, educational and very special.”

For the last six years, Chief Sellars has been the Chief of Williams Lake First Nation and it’s been his council and community’s goal to celebrate their heritage and share it with people outside their community as well.

“That’s the kind of healing that really makes a difference in this journey that we’re on – when non-Indigenous people step up. I’m a proud Indigenous person. I take great pride in where I’m from, and I’m also a proud British Columbian and a proud Canadian. We have to walk together in how we’re healing and by having Darcy and Kirk come to our community and gain knowledge and share those stories through their broad network is a very important piece of this healing journey we’re on as a country,” Sellars said.

The Vancouver Canucks are a big part of Sellars’ childhood. He loved playing hockey with his uncles and his family prayed for the Canucks during ceremonies since he was a child which is part of the reason he’s such a big Canucks fan. He grew up during the McLean era, playing ice hockey and ball hockey, and still enjoys playing as an adult.

“We’re passionate towards the Canucks, so to see Kirk and Darcy in the region is a massive deal, those guys are legitimate heroes to me,” he said.

McLean and Rota participated in ceremonial dinners and got to hear stories of residential school survivors, including Phyllis Webstad and Shannon Henderson. Webstad told the story of her new orange shirt that was taken from her on her first day at residential school and spoke about how she created the Orange Shirt Society.

McLean and Rota were also joined by Indigenous actor Simon Baker and Team Canada women’s hockey silver medalist Brigette Lacquette. They visited the site of St. Joseph’s Mission residential school, only a five-minute drive from the reservation. They both agreed it was an eye-opening experience and close to home for Rota, who grew up in Prince George. Rota played hockey in Williams Lake as a youngster and has driven through the area more times than he can count.

“I’m a Northern B.C. boy, I was born in Vancouver, but raised in Prince George so I know Williams Lake very well. I played a lot of minor hockey games down there so for me it hit home even more,” Rota said. “I’ve had a lot of Indigenous friends over the years and played sports with them and to see what the reality of the St. Joseph’s Mission school was, it was difficult to really fathom.”

“To get real insight and stand on the site was pretty wild on its own and of course we all had a chance to say a little something on the site as well and that got pretty emotional,” McLean said.

McLean participated in an early-morning sweat-lodge ceremony with Sellars, some of the elders, and a few others. McLean said it was a great experience and he would do it again in a heartbeat.

“Being invited in there was very spiritual, and for them to welcome me in and trust me with a very personal, cultural practice, it was quite an honour. We came out of there feeling pretty great afterwards,” McLean said.

The community takes great pride in hosting people in ceremonial practices and the honour is always reciprocated.

“To see somebody with the profile like Kirk to humble himself and come into that sweat is a big deal for us,” Sellars said.

Sellars says they’re able to provide enriched experiences like a sweat ceremony because of their Cultural Manager David Archie. Williams Lake First Nation decided to invest in the preservation of their culture and hired Archie who has been an important piece in their healing journey as a community. From his teachings of the Secwépemc history, and his knowledge of ceremony, song and other traditional practices, they have been able to make an impact when hosting people like McLean and Rota. Before Archie, there was no cultural team, but since he’s been hired, their cultural team has grown to four people.

“We’re very proud of what we’ve been able to do around culture, language, ceremony, and revitalization in our community. This is the part of the reconciliation journey we’re on as a country. It’s an education, but that education piece isn’t just on the backs of non-Indigenous people it’s up to our communities, our leaders and our champions to be a part of that reconciliation education,” Sellars said.

Sellars says they welcome anyone to take part in their community practices and powwows and that they’re chipping away at the stigma that non-Indigenous people aren’t welcome.

He’s seeing progress, and at a recent powwow that turned out to be the biggest one Williams Lake First Nation has hosted, nearly half of those in attendance were non-Indigenous people.

Of course there was time set aside for hockey on their trip. McLean and Rota went to a public skate to meet people from the reservation to share their love of the sport with fans. The Canucks alumni also faced off on opposing benches as guest coaches of a hockey game, Sellars backstopping McLean’s team to victory.

“He’s pretty damn good that’s for sure. He was the star of the game,” McLean said.