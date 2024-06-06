CANUCKS YOUNG STARS CLASSIC RETURNS TO PENTICTON IN SEPTEMBER

Canucks, Flames, Oilers, and Jets all confirmed to compete in round-robin tournament

24.24 VANCOUVER CANUCKS - YOUNG STATS - ANNOUNCEMENT - CDC
By Canucks Communications
@Canucks Vancouver Canucks

Vancouver, B.C. – The Vancouver Canucks announced today that the Young Stars Classic rookie tournament is scheduled to start on Friday September 13th at the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton, BC. The Vancouver Canucks, Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers, and Winnipeg Jets will once again take part in this four-day tournament.

“We are excited to be heading back to Penticton this fall to participate in this great event,” said Patrik Allvin, General Manager of the Canucks. “This will be an opportunity for some of our top prospects to work with Manny Malholtra in a very competitive environment. We look forward to seeing Jonathan Lekkerimäki, Elias Pettersson, Ty Mueller and Ty Young compete in this tournament.”

This year will mark the 11th edition of the Young Stars Classic, which began in 2010, and will feature top prospects from the Canucks, Flames, Oilers, and Jets in a six-game round-robin format. Last year’s tournament included several players who would go on to play regular season NHL games in the 2023.24, season, such as Vancouver’s Arshdeep Bains and Cole McWard, Calgary’s Matt Coronato, Adam Klapka and Yan Kuznetsov, and Winnipeg’s Nikita Chibrikov and Brad Lambert.

The 2024 Young Stars Classic is expected to take place from September 13-16th and a complete schedule for the tournament will be released soon. Ticket information will also be announced at a later date. Please sign up at canucks.com/youngstarsearlyaccess for more information on tickets and ticket packages.

