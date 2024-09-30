A Monday Battle in Edmonton for Canucks' Second-Last Preseason Game

Head Coach Rick Tocchet has seen his team continue to improve their play throughout the preseason and wants to see a certain area of the ice be a focal point in the final two outings before the regular season.

“I liked the effort,” said Tocchet after Saturday’s game against the Calgary Flames. “They had four goals from point shots and deflections, so we’ve got to clean up that.”

The Story: Aatu Räty Staying on the Grind Through Preseason

21-year-old Aatu Räty is making a strong impression through the preseason and Tocchet has liked what he’s seen from the youngster. Tocchet has played Räty alongside Nils Höglander and Conor Garland through most of training camp and the preseason.

“He’s a sticky player, he gets in there and he comes up with loose pucks,” said Tocchet on Räty after Saturday’s game. “He can make some good plays.”

Räty scored in Saturday night’s game against the Flames and noted that it is always good for the confidence to find the back of the net in preseason.