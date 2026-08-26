CANUCKS TRAINING CAMP TICKETS ON SALE AUGUST 26; 50/50 RAFFLE DURING CAMP WILL SUPPORT BC WILDFIRE RELIEF

Vancouver, B.C. – The Vancouver Canucks announced today that tickets for the team’s 2026 Training Camp will be available for purchase beginning on Wednesday, August 26, with general on sale starting on Friday, August 28. All on-ice activities will take place at the South Okanagan Events Centre (SOEC) from September 17-20, featuring daily skates and activations in and around the arena.

“As we look ahead to the start of a new season and the excitement of welcoming our team and fans back to Penticton for Training Camp, we also recognize the devastating impact the wildfires have had on communities across British Columbia this summer,” said Michael Doyle, President, Canucks Sports & Entertainment, Business Operations. “Proceeds from the Canucks for Kids Fund Training Camp and Preseason 50/50 raffle will provide critical aid and recovery support to those affected by the wildfires. Hockey has a unique way of bringing people together, and we look forward to beginning this next chapter with our fans while coming together to support our community when it needs us most.”

This year’s Training Camp headliner is a “Super Saturday” at the SOEC, a fun-filled, fan-friendly itinerary that includes a pre-game morning skate for the team travelling to Seattle, a practice featuring many of the Canucks top name players, a Blue/White scrimmage, and a Q & A with select members of the team's leadership group. Other activities off the ice are an elevated Party on the Plaza and a live Canucks Insider Podcast recording.

Training Camp tickets will be available for purchase at 10:00am PT on the following dates:

Wednesday, August 26 for Vancouver Canucks, Abbotsford Canucks, and Vancouver Warriors Season Ticket Members, individuals who signed up for the Canucks Priority Access List, SOEC Cyber Club Members, and Partners

Friday, August 28 for the general public

Tickets for Thursday, Friday and Sunday practices will be $10.00. Fans can purchase tickets for Super Saturday’s scrimmage for $20.00. A select number of Full Training Camp Packages, featuring tickets to all four days through the event, will also be available for $30.00.

Tickets can be purchased online at ValleyFirstTix.com or in-person at the Valley First Box Office at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

The Canucks For Kids Fund Training Camp and Preseason 50/50 raffle, with proceeds supporting BC wildfire relief, opens on Monday, September 14 and runs through Tuesday, September 22.

A full Training Camp roster and information will be announced prior to the start of Camp.

2026 Training Camp Schedule

Subject to change, all times PT