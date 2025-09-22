CANUCKS TO RECOGNIZE NATIONAL DAY FOR TRUTH AND RECONCILIATION

Vancouver, B.C. – The Vancouver Canucks announced today that National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, observed on September 30, will be commemorated on two separate occasions during the 2025 preseason: Tuesday, September 24 vs the Calgary Flames at Abbotsford Centre and Friday, September 26 vs the Seattle Kraken at Rogers Arena. These games mark the fifth annual recognition of National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

Canucks Sports & Entertainment is honoured to live, work, and play on the traditional ancestral and unceded lands of the Musqueam, Squamish, Tsleil-Waututh, Matsqui, and Sumas First Nations. The organization acknowledges the legacy of injustice towards Indigenous Peoples and is committed to supporting truth and reconciliation by using its platform to amplify local First Nations communities.

“At Canucks Sports & Entertainment, we acknowledge the history and significance of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation,” said Michael Doyle, President, Business Operations, Canucks Sports & Entertainment. “As part of that acknowledgement, we are committed to partnering with Indigenous communities, educating our fans and staff, and honouring survivors and their families. This commitment is reflected not only in our preseason games at Rogers Arena and Abbotsford Centre, but also in the ongoing community initiatives we carry forward throughout the season.”

At Abbotsford Centre on September 24, the Canucks will welcome Sumas Chief Dalton Silver and Matsqui Chief Alice McKay to deliver a live land acknowledgement, with each Chief being accompanied by a youth representative from their nation. The national anthem will be performed by Faith Sparrow, and two singers from Sumas and one singer from Matsqui will perform a powerful Coast Salish prayer song.

At Rogers Arena on September 26, representatives of the Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh Nations will deliver the land acknowledgement alongside youth representatives. The Star-Spangled Banner will be performed by Holly Caulien, followed by a rendition of O Canada by Faith Sparrow.

On both nights, the orange shirt design, created by Musqueam artists Nova Wolf and Chase Gray symbolizing “Every Child Matters” will be incorporated in recognition of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. All proceeds from t-shirt sales will be donated to the Orange Shirt Society and are available at Vanbase.ca and at the games while quantities last.

Tickets for these games and others are on sale now! Head to Canucks.com/tickets while quantities last.

Season Ticket Memberships are on sale now for the 2025.26 season. Fans who want access to the best seats for all of the big games can inquire about Season Ticket Memberships now at 604.899.4625 or tickets.canucks.com.

Game Packs are on sale now! Click here to secure your choice of game packs, with three games in each pack!