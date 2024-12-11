Canucks to Celebrate the 2SLGBTQIA+ Community at 8th Annual Pride Night

Vancouver, B.C. – The Vancouver Canucks are excited to announce details of the 8th annual Pride Night, celebrating the 2SLGBTQIA+ community, taking place on December 12 when the team hosts the Florida Panthers.

2SLGBTQIA+ represents two-spirit, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer or questioning, intersex, asexual and additional sexual orientations and gender identities.

“Supporting the 2SLGBTQIA+ community is important to our entire organization” said Michael Doyle, President, Canucks Sports & Entertainment, Business Operations. "By celebrating Pride Night, we continue to emphasize the importance of inclusivity and equality within our sport. We are committed to creating a safe and welcoming space for all, where diversity is not only embraced but celebrated.”

Canucks Sports & Entertainment believes in creating a community where Hockey Is for Everyone. We proudly welcome and support all teammates, coaches, and fans who bring their passion and energy to the game. Our focus is on fostering an environment where everyone feels respected and valued, no matter their gender identity, gender expression, sexual orientation, race, color, religion, or abilities.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early to participate in the celebration.

Pregame Pride Party on the Plaza:

Performance by DJ KG Fresh.

Live performance from Zynth & Co.

Light-up “Happy Pride” letters for photo opportunities.

Come check out the new pride collection featuring the 2024 Pride Logo created by Dan Stein at the retail truck on the plaza and purchase pride pucks, pins, buttons, lanyards, and tees.

Pride Night Activations include:

Stephen Scaccia to perform live national anthems before puck drop.

Learn about community groups Rainbow Refugee in the Community Corner at Section 111 and at the Pride Market in Sections 101-103 featuring organizations Out on Patrol, Cutting Edges, and QMUNITY.

In-Game performances from Zynth & Co, and Mathew V.

Air brush face painter in Section 101.

A $20,000 donation split between QMUNITY and Rainbow Refugee will be made on the behalf of the Canucks for Kids Fund.

Canucks Alumni Richard Brodeur will accompany live painter John Ferrie who will capture the essence of the game on canvas, with the finished artwork to be auctioned off at the upcoming Dice & Ice Gala.

For more information about tickets to this game and other Community & Fan Engagement nights, please visit canucks.com/tickets.

