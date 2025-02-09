Canucks Take Down Leafs 2-1

The Vancouver Canucks beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-1 in a high-action matchup at Rogers Arena on Hockey Night in Canada.

“It was a good hockey game. [It was] fast-paced behind the bench and both teams were flying,” said Tocchet.

“I thought the guys played really good tonight.”

Kevin Lankinen came into the game midway through the first period and stopped 21 of the 22 shots he faced. He didn’t expect to relieve Thatcher Demko, especially that early, but the netminder is always prepared when called upon.

“I haven't had a chance to talk to him [Demko] but obviously, hope that he's fine. That's why you prepare, that’s what we have to be ready for – whatever happens and whatever comes your way. That's where preparation comes in,” Lankinen said.

Lankinen explained how he saw the play develop on his glove save for Auston Matthews’ shot in the last two minutes of play.

“I think that's where instinct kicks in a little bit, right; things happen fast, there's a lot going on. So, just get to trust your trust your gut, trust your instinct,” Lankinen said. “He's [Matthews] a hell of a player, they all are. So, it's always a great challenge to meet those guys and luckily, we took the win tonight.”