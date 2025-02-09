Canucks Take Down Leafs 2-1

GAME RECAP - CDC 30
By Lindsey Horsting
@lindseyhorsting Vancouver Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-1 in a high-action matchup at Rogers Arena on Hockey Night in Canada.

“It was a good hockey game. [It was] fast-paced behind the bench and both teams were flying,” said Tocchet.

“I thought the guys played really good tonight.”

Kevin Lankinen came into the game midway through the first period and stopped 21 of the 22 shots he faced. He didn’t expect to relieve Thatcher Demko, especially that early, but the netminder is always prepared when called upon.

“I haven't had a chance to talk to him [Demko] but obviously, hope that he's fine. That's why you prepare, that’s what we have to be ready for – whatever happens and whatever comes your way. That's where preparation comes in,” Lankinen said.

Lankinen explained how he saw the play develop on his glove save for Auston Matthews’ shot in the last two minutes of play.

“I think that's where instinct kicks in a little bit, right; things happen fast, there's a lot going on. So, just get to trust your trust your gut, trust your instinct,” Lankinen said. “He's [Matthews] a hell of a player, they all are. So, it's always a great challenge to meet those guys and luckily, we took the win tonight.”

The Canucks’ netminder said he likes the way the team has played over the last couple of weeks before the break for the 4 Nations Face-Off.

“We've been playing great, I think really tight defensively, we don't give up much, everybody's buying in, and we're a good five-man unit out there,” he said. “Obviously, when we get our captain back, we'll be even more dangerous so, it was a great couple of weeks here before the break.”

First star of the game, Filip Hronek said he has liked the energy and effort of the team over the last week, as the Canucks have gone 2-1-1 over the last seven days.

“I just liked our effort overall. We played good, we were working hard, and it paid off,” Hronek said.

Forward Elias Pettersson was the second star of the game and says the team has really started to jell.

“I don't know if it's new juice or just playing more together, but I just think we're clicking more. Everybody is playing the same hard way. We always talk about being smart with the puck, not letting up many things, but also having two great goals in that too. So yeah, good to go in with three wins before the break, but more work ahead,” Pettersson.

Goals

Filip Hronek scored his third goal of the season off a back door pass from forward Elias Pettersson, giving the Canucks a 1-0 lead going into the intermission.

“It was a great play, it just landed on my tape,” Hronek said of Pettersson’s feed.

Derek Forbort earned his 100th career point with the secondary assist on Hronek’s goal.

Maple Leafs defenceman (and Vancouver native) Morgan Rielly, equalized with five seconds remaining in the second period to tie the game 1-1 going into the final break.

Brock Boeser scored the go-ahead goal on the power play from the slot for the 2-1 win, notching his 18th goal of the season.

Up Next

The Canucks start their break for the 4 Nations Face-Off for the next two weeks. Their schedule resumes with a five-game road trip, kicking off against the Las Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday, February 22nd at 7 p.m. PT.

