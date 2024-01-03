Canucks Start New Year With 6-3 Win Over Senators

The Canucks netted five goals in the first period, propelling them to a 6-3 win over Ottawa.

Elias Pettersson and Pius Suter each scored two goals for Vancouver — Suter collecting three points (2-1-3) on the evening.

The Canucks had three days of practice time between their last game against Philadelphia and Pettersson was pleased with the way the team started the game.

“I thought it was great, one of our better periods this year,” Pettersson said. “Everybody was doing their job, playing fast, and playing for each other.”

Head Coach Rick Tocchet agreed and has expectations of his group to play at high level for a full 60 minutes.

“[They were] just aggressive, tracking. Not too many mistakes. I just thought we were connected,” Tocchet said.

“Take the two points but it's a learning lesson for us. I did not like our [last] 40, hopefully the guys didn't, but hey, we won the game. Loved our first period.”

The Canucks’ forward group was down to 11 after Phil Di Giuseppe sustained an injury in the first period. He played 2:13 in the first and did not return to the game.

Tocchet slotted Suter in with J.T. Miller and Brock Boeser and was able to use him at different positions on the ice.

“When Di Giuseppe went down, he [Suter] was everywhere. I put him on the wing, put him at centre because we were a forward short. So, he made the most of his opportunity,” Tocchet said.

Just two days into the new year, Ian Cole scored his first goal of the season, checking off his entire New Year’s resolution list.