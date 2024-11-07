Canucks Sports & Entertainment Announce Partnership with Uber Eats

Vancouver, B.C. - Canucks Sports and Entertainment (CSE) announced today the organization’s partnership with Uber Eats Canada. As the official delivery app of the Vancouver Canucks, Abbotsford Canucks and Vancouver Warriors, Uber Eats is giving local fans new ways to get their favourite gameday food and essentials so they don’t have to miss a minute of the action.

“We are excited to partner with Uber Eats Canada, offering our fans the chance to elevate their gameday experience without missing a moment of the action,” said Michael Doyle, President, Canucks Sports & Entertainment, Business Operations. “This collaboration brings together two iconic brands in Vancouver and the Fraser Valley, both committed to exceptional customer service and creating memorable experiences for fans. It’s an exciting time, and we look forward to seeing this partnership grow.”

“Vancouver is known for its passionate sports fan base and we’re looking forward to providing them with exciting new ways to cheer on their favourite teams, whether that’s at the game or from their own home,” said Lola Kassim, General Manager of Uber Eats Canada. “Partnering with CSE is a great opportunity for Uber Eats to connect with Vancouver fans and help deliver food, groceries and other everyday essentials that will enhance their gameday experience.”

Partnering across all of CSE’s major sports properties offers more reasons for local fans to use Uber Eats through new promotions, giveaways and exclusive offers that will have their favourite meals, along with snacks, alcohol and other essentials delivered to their door on gameday.

This partnership sees an Uber Eats ad featuring our favourite orca, Fin, the official mascot of the Vancouver Canucks. You can find the ad here.

The partnership also provides new and unique ways for Uber Eats to connect with sports fans at the game, including in-arena marketing campaigns and activations all season long with targeted sports creative featuring Vancouver’s beloved Fin the Whale.

About CSE

Canucks Sports & Entertainment is Western Canada’s sports & entertainment leader providing world class entertainment in multiple venues in British Columbia. From watching one's first NHL game to singing along with a favourite artist, Canucks Sports & Entertainment strives to create unforgettable moments that inspire, excite and unite us all. Regardless of the score, the event or the night, our goal is to provide a world class experience for you and your guests from the moment you arrive, to the end of the event.

About Uber

Uber's mission is to create opportunity through movement. Co-founded by Calgarian entrepreneur Garrett Camp, we started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 52 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities. For more information, visit uber.com.