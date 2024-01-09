CANUCKS RING IN THE ‘YEAR OF THE DRAGON’ WITH LUNAR NEW YEAR CELEBRATION ON JANUARY 27, PRESENTED BY TD 

Vancouver, B.C. – The Vancouver Canucks are excited to announce highlights of their sixth annual Lunar New Year Celebration on January 27, presented by TD. The 2024 Lunar New Year is the Year of the Dragon which represents good luck, health and strength in the Chinese zodiac.

"Lunar New Year provides us a unique opportunity to showcase the richness of the East Asian culture while celebrating the diversity of our community that makes Vancouver so welcoming and inclusive,” said Michael Doyle, President, Canucks Sports & Entertainment, Business Operations. “The tradition of welcoming spring and the good fortune of a new year allows us to connect with our fans and the community in a meaningful and impactful way.”

This year, the Canucks plan to celebrate in style with a new Lunar New Year merchandise collection, available on VanBase.ca and in-store, co-designed by award-winning artist Trevor Lai. The dragon is completely integrated with the iconic Skate logo, representing the good fortune we wish the team and fans for the new year. A special shoulder patch is based on the artful interpretation of the Canucks iconic orca, reimagined with Lunar New Year flourishes. The core concept is the orca soaring form sea to sky, reflecting both an aspirational spirit as the team rises, as well as reflecting BC’s beautiful natural landscape.

Lunar New Year activations include:

A custom Lucky Dragon made entirely of hockey sticks will be on the concourse courtesy of our friends at TD. Touch the dragon for the chance to win prizes!

A Lunar New Year celebration in sections 122-103, featuring the Vancouver Chinatown Foundation, Elimin8Hate, and food samples from Hon’s Wonton House.

A Lunar New Year merchandise collection featuring hoodies, hats, pucks, pins, and jerseys and more available at Vanbase.ca.

$20,000 in donations will be made to the Vancouver Chinatown Foundation and S.U.C.C.E.S.S.

Members of the Vancouver Canucks organization and Canucks for Kids Fund will also be taking part in the 50th anniversary of the Chinatown Spring Festival Parade on Sunday, February 11th. Catch a glimpse of FIN and celebrate Lunar New Year in Vancouver’s Chinatown starting at 10:00am.

About Lunar New Year:

Lunar New Year is a holiday that marks the first new moon of the lunisolar calendar traditionally used in many East Asian countries including China, Vietnam, Singapore, Taiwan, South Korea and more. In these countries, this is one of the most important holidays of the year. Red is the most popular colour for Lunar New Year celebrations because of its association with happiness, good fortune, and wealth. It is also believed to ward off evil spirits, hence the red lanterns, red firecrackers, and red envelopes.

Lunar New Year is a holiday with many traditions and celebrations. One tradition is the thorough cleaning of one's home to rid the resident of any lingering bad luck or misfortune. Family dinners also occur as people travel all over the world to reunite with their families to enjoy a meal together at the start of the new year. Distributing red envelopes is another common tradition in which older relatives give red envelopes to younger children to wish them good luck, health, and fortune in the new year.

About the Vancouver Chinatown Foundation:

The Vancouver Chinatown Foundation is a registered charity dedicated to building a more resilient and inclusive community by promoting the well-being of those in need while preserving Chinatown's irreplaceable cultural heritage. Their ongoing projects focus on creating a lasting positive impact such as affordable housing, seniors housing, and cultural and economic development.

About Elimin8Hate:

Elimin8Hate is an advocacy arm of the Vancouver Asian Film Festival. They provide anti-Asian racism learning opportunities, and create safe, inclusive ways for impacted community members and allies to participate in initiatives aimed at supporting systemic change for an equitable society.

About S.U.C.C.E.S.S.:

Founded in 1973 by a passionate group of volunteers who wanted to contribute back to Canada, S.U.C.C.E.S.S. has evolved into one of the largest social services agencies in the country. They offer programs and services in the areas of newcomer settlement, English-language training, employment and entrepreneurship, family, youth and senior programing, health education, community development, affordable housing, and seniors care.

Tickets are still available to this game and other Community and Fan Engagement nights. For more information, please visit canucks.com/tickets.

