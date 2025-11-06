Canucks Open Doors for Squamish Minor Hockey

The Vancouver Canucks invited players from the Squamish Minor Hockey Association (SMHA) to the big stage at Rogers Arena for practice on Monday night. Roughly 120 hockey players from U9 and U18 age groups made the trek to Vancouver to get some reps in.

Their home rink, Brennan Park Recreation Centre, has been closed for a month due to needing repairs and job action in the District of Squamish. Other hockey associations in the Lower Mainland have offered practice time, usually skewing very early in the morning or very late at night.

SMHA U18A2 Head Coach TJ Hatten says it’s been a tough start to the season, and the group is more than grateful for the practice time at Rogers Arena.

“It's trying to say the least, but to have this opportunity to be here on this sheet of ice, I don't know if words can really express how incredible this opportunity is for these kids and for us coaches,” Hatten said.

Hatten’s team would normally have on-ice practice twice a week, with a dryland training session and video session with games on the weekend. As a result of the closure of the rec centre, the team only practiced on-ice twice in the month of October.

“It's been so hard because practice is fundamental in how the team is brought together, how they figure out what works and what doesn't, and then work on their systems and build out from that,” Hatten said. “When you have practice, games are supposed to be easy because you practice hard, but games have been hard because there's been no practice. So, this is huge.”

The team has a regular-season opener this week and will be playing in a tournament all weekend.

SMHA development coach and head coach of the U18A1 squad, Jordan McCarl, talked about the importance of keeping kids in team sports as long as possible, and it’s gratifying to see them improve and grow their love for the game.

“There's really good energy in there,” McCarl said about the kids during warmup. “The kids are buzzing around, but they've been talking about it since we announced it, since we were able to make it happen, so they're super pumped.”

“I think for sure they're going to love it and probably never forget it.”

For Cohen, 17, skating at Rogers Arena was a new experience. The Eagles’ forward says it’s been difficult getting around to different cities for practice time, but they’re going to get the most out of their practice time at the home of the Canucks.

“It’s great to have this opportunity. It sucks that our rink is not open right now, but it’s super helpful for the Canucks to donate this ice to us,” Cohen said. “I’m just pumped to be here skating.”

For some of the players, like Nolan, 17, they have skated at Rogers Arena as part of the Canucks For Kids Fund Mini Minor Program as a U11 player. He loved the experience before, and to be able to do it again was as exciting as the first time.

“The boys are fired up just to be on the ice, to see the facility, and everything else,” Nolan said.

“It's really big because the regular season is swinging around, and we haven't been practicing. So, we're just excited to get an opportunity to be on the ice. It's very nice for the Canucks to do this for us.”

Nolan has been playing for SMHA since he was six years old and says the team has their sights set on making a run during provincials this year.

Parents of the U9 SMHA teams packed the stands to watch their children practice, including Bonnie Matika, whose son Leo (7) has been with Squamish since he was 4 years old.

She and her husband have benefited from participating in sports – both still play hockey recreationally – and got their two oldest kids involved in the game to enjoy a team sport and learn skills that are transferable to life.

“Our kids are so excited to come here,” Matika said. “It's been a hard year in Squamish, and they're thrilled to have this opportunity to come play at Rogers Arena. Our whole family came out because we want to see him play on this great big rink.”

It’s been a bumpy start to the season for SMHA, but this rare opportunity was a reason why the game means so much. The memories made at Rogers Arena will keep their spirits high for the season ahead.