Canucks Muscle 6-2 Win Over Edmonton For Franchise Record Start

They say things come in threes, and not just because there’s three stars for every NHL game.

Pius Suter has had one goal in each of the last three games, the Canucks battled back against a tough Edmonton team to score three goals in the first period, and they have a 3-0 record against Edmonton.

First star Quinn Hughes had four points (1-3-4), second star Thatcher Demko stopped 40-of-42 shots, 19 of those in the first period, and third star Brock Boeser scored two goals.

Hughes reached the 20-point mark through 12 games, ranking him fourth fastest all-time. The Canucks captain has also helped his team to a franchise record start of 9-2-1.