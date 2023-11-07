Canucks Muscle 6-2 Win Over Edmonton For Franchise Record Start

The Canucks rode the momentum and Suter scored in the slot off a pass from Dakota Joshua. After an Oilers penalty gave the Canucks their first power play of the evening, Brock Boeser scored eight seconds into the man advantage and the Canucks went into the break up 3-1.
The Canucks have taken their highest overall number of shots this season in the first period (129), compared to 117 shot attempts across all second periods and 98 shot attempts in third periods. However, the Oilers pressure gave the Canucks only eight shot attempts in the first.
Mattias Ekholm was called for interference as time expired in the first, giving the Canucks another power play opportunity to start the second period, but Edmonton held them off.
Leon Draisaitl swooped in for an empty net goal after Dylan Holloway and Thatcher Demko collided behind the net on a puck retrieval, giving the Oilers their second goal of the night.
Nils Hoglander scored his third goal of the season that he sent to the net off a rebound from Sam Lafferty’s shot, giving Vancouver a 4-2 advantage. Head coach Rick Tocchet gave credit to the Canucks bottom six, providing a lift when the team needs it.
“Big goal by Hoggy, Suter’s line was good. Gars [Garland] has been playing good hockey for us… I think the bottom six the last couple weeks has really energized our team,” Tocchet said.
The Canucks got the better of a frustrated Edmonton team in the third, Edmonton taking six penalties and Vancouver logging two of their own. During the four-on-four action, McDavid got a 2-minute penalty for roughing and Draisaitl a 10-minute misconduct at 6:16. The Canucks scored their last two goals on the power play; J.T. Miller scored his seventh goal of the season, and Boeser scored his second goal of the night.
Vancouver is 7-for-15 on the power play through three games against Edmonton this season, while the Oilers are 4-for-14 against the Canucks.
Demko said tonight was a big win and he likes what his teammates are doing in front of him.
“Really happy with how we’ve stuck through games and stayed the course and found ways to win. It’s a great job and a few important games out east coming up this weekend,” he said.
The Canucks travel to Ottawa to take on the Senators Thursday, November 9th at 4 p.m.