CANUCKS, LIUNA LOCAL 1611 ANNOUNCE WINNER OF "GAME CHANGER RENO" CONTEST

Vancouver B.C. – The Vancouver Canucks, in collaboration with LiUNA Local 1611 are proud to announce the conclusion of the “Game Changer Reno” contest. The winner, chosen by a select panel of judges, is the Art Holding Memorial Arena in Chase, B.C.!

“We are proud to announce that Art Holding Memorial Arena in Chase has been awarded $100,000 for essential renovations and upgrades as the winner of the “Game Changer Reno” contest,” said Terry Kalna, Chief Revenue Officer, Canucks Sports & Entertainment. “Local community rinks, such as Art Holding Memorial Arena are part of the critical infrastructure and fabric of these communities, and we are thrilled to partner with LiUNA Local 1611 to be a part of fostering the growth and development of hockey in B.C.”

“Chase is a little village with big goals, a big heart, and a much-loved ice arena that just needs some TLC,” said Nav Malhotra, Business Manager/Secretary-Treasurer for LiUNA Local 1611. “Improvements to the arena will help families in Chase continue to thrive and – thanks to our members – we are thrilled that we can help make that happen.”

“Answering the phone and hearing the news brought me close to tears,” said Owen Christon, Facility Manager, Rink Rats Contracting. “Winning the “Game Changer Reno” contest will boost current plans to update the arena. It will help to continue the community tradition of sport and gathering for years to come!”

The Canucks and LiUNA Local 1611 were excited to arrive in Chase on March 18th for a special presentation and ceremony, celebrating this award and bringing together the village of Chase to commemorate this opportunity for local development in the community. The Canucks were represented by alumnus and Ring of Honour inductee, Kirk McLean and FIN.

liuna16x91 (1)

