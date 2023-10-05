News Feed

Canucks Legend Stan Smyl To Transition From Hockey Operations After 45 Years

Longest serving player/employee to remain a club and community ambassador

By Canucks Communications
@Canucks Vancouver Canucks

Vancouver, B.C. – After 45 years as a player, coach, senior manager and leader within the Vancouver Canucks Hockey Operations department, Stan Smyl has decided to transition from his day-to-day duties, but will remain involved with the club.

Smyl, often referred to as the ‘heart and soul’ of the Canucks organization, will remain a community and business ambassador with the club. In this role, he will represent the Canucks across a broad range of community and business-based activities, events and will continue to support the Canucks for Kids Fund and its beneficiaries.

Smyl joined the organization in 1978 and immediately made an impact on and off the ice. The 8-year captain led the Canucks to the 1982 Stanley Cup Finals and became the first player in franchise history to have his number retired.

His 45 consecutive years with the club makes him the longest serving player/employee in franchise history. Smyl has been a member of the Canucks organization for parts of the past six decades.

“When I moved to Vancouver in 1978, I could not have imagined the positive journey it would become over the next 40-plus years,” said Smyl. “This team and community have meant everything to me and my family. We are truly grateful for all of the relationships and experiences we have shared together.”

“Stan is a role model for every hockey player past and present,” said Canucks President of Business Operations, Michael Doyle. “He has committed his life to his team and his community, and we are fortunate that he will remain an ambassador for the organization going forward.”