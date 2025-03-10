CANUCKS HOST 35TH ANNUAL CANUCKS FOR KIDS FUND TELETHON LIVE ON MARCH 18, PRESENTED BY TD

Vancouver, B.C. – The Vancouver Canucks and Canucks for Kids Fund (CFKF) are proud to host the 35th Annual Canucks for Kids Fund Telethon, presented by TD, on March 18th at 7:00 pm, as the team takes on the Winnipeg Jets.

The Telethon is now live, and fans are encouraged to donate online at canucks.com/telethon. Donations made before midnight on March 18th will be entered for a chance to win a 2025 Corolla Hatchback CVT SE, courtesy of Toyota.

As a token of appreciation, donations of $100 or more will receive an 8”x10” photo of Head Coach Rick Tocchet and Canucks Pup, Eddie. Fans who contribute $150 or more will receive both the Tocchet & Eddie photo and a special Vancouver Canucks Portrait.

“The Canucks for Kids Fund Telethon showcases the incredible generosity and heart of our community,” said Michael Doyle, President, Canucks Sports & Entertainment, Business Operations. “Every donation helps change lives, providing essential support and resources to children and families across B.C. We are proud to stand alongside our fans, partners, and players to make a meaningful impact, and we appreciate everyone who joins us in making a difference.”

Last year's Telethon raised over $800,000, setting a record for the Canucks for Kids Fund and its beneficiaries, including the Canucks Autism Network (CAN), Canuck Place Children’s Hospice, and BC Children’s Hospital Foundation.

Fans attending the game against the Jets will have plenty of opportunities to donate throughout Rogers Arena. Donation stations will be available at sections 108, 111, 113, 121, 316, 329, and guest services at section 310 where they can scan the QR code to donate and receive a tax receipt and be entered for a chance to win the 2025 Corolla Hatchback CVT SE, courtesy of Toyota. Additionally, Canucks legend Stan Smyl will be at Steamers in section 120 from 6:30 to 7:00pm, serving up hot dogs and rallying support for the Canucks for Kids Fund.

Throughout the year, the CFKF raises money through events, BC’s biggest 50/50 raffle and, and other fundraising initiatives, to support deserving charities in B.C. Last year, thanks to our donors, fans, partners, and players, more than $12.5 million was granted to our beneficiaries. These deserving families feel the impact of your generosity, and with your help, the lives of many have been greatly enhanced.

About the Canucks for Kids Fun

The Canucks for Kids Fund dedicates resources to assist charities which support children’s health and wellness, education, social impact programming, and the development of grassroots hockey throughout British Columbia.

Thanks to the generosity of our fans, donors, players, employees and sponsor partners, the Canucks for Kids Fund has granted over $100 million to charities in British Columbia over the last 39 years.

Fans can purchase tickets for this game and many more through this link: https://ticket.canucks.com/singlegame

