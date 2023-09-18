Canucks Fall To Jets 3-2 In Shootout At Young Stars

The Canucks held a 2-0 lead heading into the third period against the Winnipeg Jets in their second game at the Young Stars Classic. Penalties in the third period led to a couple quick goals by Winnipeg, evening the score 2-2 and sending the game into overtime and ultimately a shootout.

Vancouver kept the puck in their offensive zone almost exclusively in the first five minutes of the first period. Canucks’ Head Coach Jeremy Colliton noted the game was a good learning experience for the players to understand what it means to put games away.

“I thought the first two periods were pretty solid. Probably needed to score more than we did to kill the game, we knew we were going to have to kill in the third...We didn’t create as much, we had to defend more, we ended up taking more penalties. It’s just connected,” Colliton said.

Canucks’ forward Arshdeep Bains scored his first goal of the tournament on a power play in the first period, Akito Hirose and Aatu Raty tallying assists.

“Power play has been good, I think that’s probably one of the keys on our team. I was lucky enough to be in the right spot,” Bains said.

In the second, the Jets took three back-to-back penalties which gave Vancouver opportunities on the power play, getting good looks on the first two and Aidan McDonough converting on the third. It was McDonough’s second power play goal of the tournament, Hirose getting his second helper of the game.

Winnipeg forward Nikita Chibrikov was called for high-sticking with a minute left in the second and the Canucks had a chance to widen the spread. Time expiring, both teams played through the horn in front of the Jets’ net, and a scuffle broke out which raised the level of intensity in the third.

The third period had a number of penalties for both teams, giving Vancouver’s penalty kill some reps. The Jets’ first goal of the game was at full strength by forward Jacob Julien, assist by defenceman Elias Salomonsson, but their second goal scored by forward Colby Barlow was on the power play. Colliton thought the PK could use some work in tough moments down the stretch.

“I think we did an okay job. I thought we didn’t clear the puck like we needed to, to finish things off. We’re putting guys in situations to see how they do and some guys take the opportunity and some don’t,” he said.

The Jets nearly scored a third goal in regulation, the puck sliding past Vancouver goaltender Ty Young, but Kirill Kudryavstev was in position to clear the puck before it crossed the line.

The Canucks outshot the Jets 41-29 on the night and Young stopped 27-of-29 shots for Vancouver.

“He made some good saves for us late. I thought they created more and more for us as the game went on and a good experience for him,” Colliton said.

There were no scorers in overtime, sending the game to a shootout.

McDonough scored the lone goal in the shootout for the Canucks, while Barlow and Danny Zhilkin tallied for Winnipeg giving the Jets the win.

Vancouver plays Edmonton in their final game of the tournament on Monday, September 18 at 1:30 p.m. PST.