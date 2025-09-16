CANUCKS EXTEND ABBOTSFORD HEAD COACH MANNY MALHOTRA

Vancouver, B.C. – Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the team has picked up Abbotsford Canucks Head Coach Manny Malhotra’s option for the 2026.27 season.

“Since joining our organization, Manny has done a great job teaching, communicating with, and developing our players in the American Hockey League,” said Allvin. “His work ethic, passion, and partnership with our NHL staff was a big reason why our group in Abbotsford won a Calder Cup, and why the players we called up to Vancouver during the season fit into our system so well. We are extremely happy to have Manny extend his time with the hockey club.”

Malhotra is coming off his first season as Abbotsford’s Head Coach, where he guided the team to a 44-24-2-2 record and a 16-8 playoff run that culminated in the franchise’s first-ever Calder Cup Championship.

Prior to joining Abbotsford, Malhotra spent four seasons as an Assistant Coach with the Toronto Maple Leafs and four seasons in the Canucks organization, first as a Development Coach and later as an Assistant Coach.

Selected seventh overall by the New York Rangers in the 1998 NHL Entry Draft, the Mississauga, ON native suited up for seven teams across 16 NHL seasons, recording 295 points (116-179-295) and 451 penalty minutes across 991 career games, along with two points (2-0-2) in 35 Stanley Cup Playoff contents.