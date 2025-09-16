CANUCKS EXTEND ABBOTSFORD HEAD COACH MANNY MALHOTRA

ATT - RETURN - CDC - EXTENDED
By Canucks Communications
Vancouver Canucks

Vancouver, B.C. – Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the team has picked up Abbotsford Canucks Head Coach Manny Malhotra’s option for the 2026.27 season.

“Since joining our organization, Manny has done a great job teaching, communicating with, and developing our players in the American Hockey League,” said Allvin. “His work ethic, passion, and partnership with our NHL staff was a big reason why our group in Abbotsford won a Calder Cup, and why the players we called up to Vancouver during the season fit into our system so well. We are extremely happy to have Manny extend his time with the hockey club.”

Malhotra is coming off his first season as Abbotsford’s Head Coach, where he guided the team to a 44-24-2-2 record and a 16-8 playoff run that culminated in the franchise’s first-ever Calder Cup Championship.

Prior to joining Abbotsford, Malhotra spent four seasons as an Assistant Coach with the Toronto Maple Leafs and four seasons in the Canucks organization, first as a Development Coach and later as an Assistant Coach.

Selected seventh overall by the New York Rangers in the 1998 NHL Entry Draft, the Mississauga, ON native suited up for seven teams across 16 NHL seasons, recording 295 points (116-179-295) and 451 penalty minutes across 991 career games, along with two points (2-0-2) in 35 Stanley Cup Playoff contents.

News Feed

Highlights and Quotes from This Weekend’s Prospect Showcase

Elias Pettersson, Tom Willander and Braeden Cootes Discuss Excitement for Prospect Showcase

Manny Malhotra Joins Canucks Insider Podcast to Discuss Calder Cup Memories and a New Season on the Horizon

‘I was definitely more dialed in than I’ve been before’: Tom Willander’s Big Summer Prepares Him for First Training Camp with Canucks

Building Blue: Kirill Kudryavtsev's Work Ethic is Pushing Him Forward in His Young Pro Career

VANCOUVER CANUCKS ANNOUNCE PROSPECTS SHOWCASE ROSTER

Canucks Players Speak at 41st Annual Jake Milford Charity Golf Tournament

Red Hamilton’s Third Annual Golf & Grill Raises Awareness and Funds for Melanoma Canada

Pat O’Neill Joins Canucks Insider Podcast to Share Memories of his 45-Year Career

VANCOUVER CANUCKS ANNOUNCE TRAINING CAMP TICKETS ON SALE SEPTEMBER 9

Building Blue: ‘Vancouver has been like a new home for me’: Jonathan Lekkerimäki is Excited for Second Season in North America

CANUCKS TO HOST 41ST ANNUAL JAKE MILFORD TOURNAMENT, PRESENTED BY KPMG

Roman Kaszczij Joins Canucks Insider Podcast to Discuss His Journey and Coming Up Through the Canucks’ System

Building Blue: Aleksei Medvedev Builds Confidence Through Preparation

Aleksei Medvedev, Aku Koskenvuo, Ty Young Join Canucks Insider Podcast to Discuss Development Camp and Goalie Life

VANCOUVER CANUCKS ANNOUNCE UPDATES TO HOCKEY OPERATIONS DEPARTMENT

Building Blue: Aku Koskenvuo Cashes in on Summer of Hockey

Brett McLean Joins Canucks Insider Podcast to Talk About Being Back in B.C. and His New Role