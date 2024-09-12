Canucks Expand Partnership with BCLC and PlayNow Sports

Vancouver, B.C. - Canucks Sports & Entertainment (CSE) announced today an expansion of the organization’s partnership with British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC) and its online sportsbook - PlayNow Sports. One of the main highlights of this agreement is the province-wide expansion of BCLC’s Community Heroes program, which recognizes and honours the outstanding contributions of everyday heroes in their home communities.

“We are thrilled to further our partnership with BCLC and PlayNow Sports and continue supporting the work they do raising funds for communities across the province,” said Michael Doyle, President, Canucks Sports & Entertainment, Business Operations. “This partnership will once again allow our fans to get closer to the game while helping support BCLC and their goal to raise funds for a wealth of important programs.”

“BCLC is proud and excited to strengthen our partnership with CSE,” said Pat Davis, President and CEO, BCLC. “Together, we’re giving fans increased opportunities to interact with their favourite teams, honouring local heroes from across the province, amplifying our community impact to generate win-wins for the greater good. Thanks to our players, many of them Canucks fans, we’ve been able to help the province distribute billions of dollars to programs and services across B.C.”

As part of the BCLC Community Heroes program, all Community Heroes and their guests will be provided with tickets to a Canucks home game and Canucks jerseys along with the opportunity to crank the Rogers Arena siren as players hit the ice. Heroes who do not reside in the Lower Mainland or Fraser Valley will receive flights to and from the game and Vancouver accommodation.

Applications for BCLC’s Community Heroes program are now open. Fans can nominate the next Community Hero HERE.

CSE and BCLC are also proud to join together to enhance the fan experience through PlayNow Sports Predict the Play, a season-long contest that includes every pre and regular season game. Fans can follow along on leaderboards to track their progress against other Canucks fans and win prizes throughout the season.

BCLC’s online sportsbook, PlayNow Sports, is B.C.’s legal gambling site and is the Official Sports Betting Partner of the Vancouver Canucks, Abbotsford Canucks, and Vancouver Warriors.

Funds generated by lottery, casinos, and sports betting go back to the province to help support health care, education, and community programs with more than $29 billion in net income delivered to B.C. since 1985.

About CSE

Canucks Sports & Entertainment is Western Canada’s sports & entertainment leader providing world class entertainment in multiple venues in British Columbia. From watching one's first NHL game to singing along with a favourite artist, Canucks Sports & Entertainment strives to create unforgettable moments that inspire, excite and unite us all. Regardless of the score, the event or the night, our goal is to provide a world class experience for you and your guests from the moment you arrive, to the end of the event.

About BCLC and PlayNow Sports

BCLC conducts and manages commercial gambling on behalf of the Province of B.C., including sports betting through BCLC’s PlayNow.com. As B.C.’s only legal gambling website, PlayNow.com is the only site whose profits benefit British Columbians through investments in things like health care, education, and community programs. Players can visit PlayNow.com to learn how to set time and money limits as well as other online tools available to encourage healthy play. For further information, visit GameSense.com.