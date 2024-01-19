Canucks Best Coyotes 2-1 in Hard-Fought Contest 

Joshua
By Lindsey Horsting
@lindseyhorsting Vancouver Canucks

In their first game back at Rogers Arena following a seven game road trip, the Vancouver Canucks treated their fans to a high-speed affair against the Arizona Coyotes.

Dakota Joshua scored the game-winning goal, notching a career-high 12 goals so far this season.

“We knew they were going come out ready, they always do, they’re a hard-working team. There was no easing in tonight, the crowd was into it early and we did what we could to match their energy and hold it down early on.” Joshua said.

The third line has proven themselves to be reliable for the Canucks and Head Coach Rick Tocchet said Joshua being able to provide a spark in the second period was critical in the middle frame.

“I thought Dakota was really good. You need those type of guys coming off a 14-day trip, first game back,” Tocchet said. 

It was a tight game from puck drop that saw the wild Coyotes and the Canucks battling — the crowd erupted in cheers for the Nikita Zadorov and Liam O’Brien fight.

“That was a hard fought game, the Coyotes are fast, they’ve got some fast players and it was a hard-fought game. I liked the way we managed the game,” Tocchet said. “We had some moments there throwing the puck away a couple of times, but coming back, I felt we had enough juice to lock the game down. Had some good efforts from some guys, second and third efforts.”

Thatcher Demko took the win in his 200th game, stopping 20 of 21 shots he faced.

Game Recap

Vancouver scored first on the power play, J.T. Miller won the puck off the draw and Quinn Hughes found Elias Pettersson for a one-timer putting the Canucks up 1-0.

Arizona defenceman Travis Dermott evened the score for the Coyotes, the score 1-1 after the opening frame.

Dakota Joshua caught a rebound off a shot from Nils Höglander and buried it to close out the second period with a 2-1 advantage.

The Canucks are at home again Saturday, January 20th to face the Toronto Maple Leafs at 4 p.m. PT.

