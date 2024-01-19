Canucks Best Coyotes 2-1 in Hard-Fought Contest 

The third line has proven themselves to be reliable for the Canucks and Head Coach Rick Tocchet said Joshua being able to provide a spark in the second period was critical in the middle frame.

“I thought Dakota was really good. You need those type of guys coming off a 14-day trip, first game back,” Tocchet said.

It was a tight game from puck drop that saw the wild Coyotes and the Canucks battling — the crowd erupted in cheers for the Nikita Zadorov and Liam O’Brien fight.

“That was a hard fought game, the Coyotes are fast, they’ve got some fast players and it was a hard-fought game. I liked the way we managed the game,” Tocchet said. “We had some moments there throwing the puck away a couple of times, but coming back, I felt we had enough juice to lock the game down. Had some good efforts from some guys, second and third efforts.”

Thatcher Demko took the win in his 200th game, stopping 20 of 21 shots he faced.

Game Recap

Vancouver scored first on the power play, J.T. Miller won the puck off the draw and Quinn Hughes found Elias Pettersson for a one-timer putting the Canucks up 1-0.