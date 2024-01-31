Canucks Announce Multi-Year Contract Extension for General Manager Patrik Allvin

Vancouver, B.C. – Vancouver Canucks President, Hockey Operations Jim Rutherford announced today that General Manager Patrik Allvin has signed a multi-year contract extension.

“Patrik has done a terrific job in helping us rebuild our hockey team both on and off the ice,” said Rutherford. “He has worked tirelessly to create a new culture and identity that embodies the important attributes of hard work, structure and dedication. With an ever present win the day mentality, Patrik’s leadership skills will be a key driver for our organization moving forward.”

The first Swedish General Manager in NHL history, Allvin was named the 12th GM in Canucks franchise history on January 26, 2022, and during his time in Vancouver, the Leksand, Sweden native has made a number of key moves to improve the hockey team.

“I want to thank the Aquilini family and Jim Rutherford for providing me this incredible opportunity,” said Allvin. “The privilege of staying on to continue what we started here with the Canucks means so very much to me and my family. While our group has taken many positive steps forward, the job is not done. We will continue to push and put in the work necessary to build a championship caliber team.”

During Allvin’s tenure in Vancouver he has re-signed J.T. Miller and Brock Boeser, two top performers on this years’ roster and he also traded for defenceman Filip Hronek. Balancing the line-up in the bottom six was a huge priority this off-season, and Allvin did that with the additions of Teddy Blueger, Pius Suter, Ian Cole, Carson Soucy, Casey DeSmith, and Sam Lafferty. Hiring Rick Tocchet as head coach has paid huge dividends for the hockey team as well. Tocchet’s record since taking the job last January is 53-23-9 and under his guidance the Canucks currently sit first in the NHL

Before joining the Canucks, Allvin worked for the Pittsburgh Penguins for 16 seasons and was the director of amateur scouting before he was promoted to assistant GM in November 2020. He also briefly served as interim GM of the Penguins when Jim Rutherford left Pittsburgh. During his time with Penguins, he won back-to-back Stanley Cups with Rutherford in 2016 and 2017 and another Cup in the 2009 season. As a player Allvin spent nine years playing professional hockey in North America and Europe before breaking into scouting with the Montreal Canadiens in 2002.

MEDIA AVAILABILITY : Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin will be made available to the media at 11am, Media Entry at 10:30am.