Canucks Agree to Terms with Forward Kiefer Sherwood on a Two-Year Contract

AGREED TO TERMS - KS
By Canucks Communications
@Canucks Vancouver Canucks

Vancouver, B.C. – Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the club has agreed to terms with forward Kiefer Sherwood on a two-year contract with a $1.5 million AAV.

“We saw first hand in the playoffs how tough Kiefer is to play against,” said Allvin. “We like his quickness, tenacity, and the way he competes in all situations. Adding another physical player to the mix will work well with the way our forward group is currently constructed.”

Sherwood, 29, appeared in 68 games with the Nashville Predators in 2023.24 tallying 27 points (10-17-27), 41 penalty minutes, and a +17 plus/minus rating. He also played in all six playoff games for the Predators last season, collecting a goal (1-0-1).

The 6’0”, 194lbs forward has played 187 career regular season games, split between Anaheim, Colorado, and Nashville, recording 58 points (24-34-58), 85 penalty minutes, and a +26 plus/minus rating. In eight career playoff matchups, Sherwood has posted two points (1-1-2).

The Columbus, Ohio native was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Anaheim Ducks on March 20, 2018.

