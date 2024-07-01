Canucks Agree to Terms with Forward Jake DeBrusk on a Seven-Year Contract

Vancouver, B.C. – Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the club has agreed to terms with forward Jake DeBrusk on a seven-year contract with a $5.5 million AAV.

“Jake will be a great addition to our top six and gives us another offensive option up front,” said Allvin. “He is a smart two-way player who plays with pace. He isn’t afraid to go to the tough areas of the ice and uses his strong motor and determination to drive play.”

DeBrusk, 27, appeared in 80 games with the Boston Bruins in 2023.24 posting 40 points (19-21-40), 18 penalty minutes, and a +4 plus/minus rating. He also appeared in 13 playoff games last season recording 11 points (5-6-11) and two penalty minutes.

The 6’1”, 198lbs forward has played 465 career regular season games, all with Boston, recording 266 points (138-128-266), 101 penalty minutes, and a +51 plus/minus rating. The Edmonton, Alberta native has appeared in 86 career playoff matchups, posting 47 points (27-20-47) and 36 penalty minutes.

DeBrusk was originally selected by the Boston Bruins in the first round, 14th overall, in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.