Canucks Agree to Terms with Forward Danton Heinen on a Two-Year Contract

Vancouver, B.C. – Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the club has agreed to terms with forward Danton Heinen on a two-year contract with a $2.25 million AAV.

“Danton’s skill set will fit in nicely with the way we want to play hockey,” said Allvin. “His speed and ability to kill penalties will be a big boost for our group. We also feel he can contribute offensively, move up and down the lineup from time to time, and use his body and size to his advantage.”

Heinen, 28, appeared in 74 games with the Boston Bruins in 2023.24, tallying 36 points (17-19-36), 28 penalty minutes, and a +16 plus/minus rating, as well as eight playoff games, recording one point (0-1-1) and averaging 15:18 of time on ice.

The 6’2”, 195lbs forward has played 487 career regular season games split between Boston, Anaheim, and Pittsburgh, recording 212 points (87-125-212), 100 penalty minutes, and a +26 plus/minus rating. In 48 career playoff matchups, Heinen has posted 13 points (6-7-13), eight penalty minutes, and a +5 plus/minus rating.

The Langley, BC native was originally selected by the Boston Bruins in the fourth round, 116th overall, in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.