Canucks Agree to Terms with Defenceman Tyler Myers on a Three-Year Contract

Vancouver, B.C. – Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the club has agreed to terms with defenceman Tyler Myers on a three-year contract with a $3 million AAV.

“Tyler has been a valued member of our organization and we are very happy to have him back with our team,” said Allvin. “He brings a unique skillset to the ice and is a key member of our leadership group. Tyler is a big, strong, physical defenceman who fits in nicely on our backend.”

Myers, 34, appeared in 77 games this season, tallying 29 points (5-24-29), 77 penalty minutes and a +16 plus/minus rating. His 24 assists and 29 points each ranked third amongst Canucks defencemen.

The 6’8”, 229lbs defenceman has played 995 career regular season games split between Vancouver, Winnipeg, and Buffalo, recording 371 points (93-278-371), 787 penalty minutes and a +9 plus-minus rating, winning the Calder Trophy as NHL Rookie of the Year during the 2009.10 season. He has also appeared in 61 post-season matchups, recording 16 points (7-9-16).

The Houston, TX native has represented Canada on multiple occasions, including the 2009 World Junior Hockey Championships, winning gold, as well as the 2010, 2014, and 2023 World Championships, winning gold in 2023.

Myers was originally selected by the Buffalo Sabres in the first round, 12th overall in the 2008 NHL Entry Draft.