Canucks Agree to Terms with Defenceman Tyler Myers on a Three-Year Contract

ATT - PR - TM
By Canucks Communications
@Canucks Vancouver Canucks

Vancouver, B.C. – Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the club has agreed to terms with defenceman Tyler Myers on a three-year contract with a $3 million AAV.

“Tyler has been a valued member of our organization and we are very happy to have him back with our team,” said Allvin. “He brings a unique skillset to the ice and is a key member of our leadership group. Tyler is a big, strong, physical defenceman who fits in nicely on our backend.”

Myers, 34, appeared in 77 games this season, tallying 29 points (5-24-29), 77 penalty minutes and a +16 plus/minus rating. His 24 assists and 29 points each ranked third amongst Canucks defencemen.  

The 6’8”, 229lbs defenceman has played 995 career regular season games split between Vancouver, Winnipeg, and Buffalo, recording 371 points (93-278-371), 787 penalty minutes and a +9 plus-minus rating, winning the Calder Trophy as NHL Rookie of the Year during the 2009.10 season. He has also appeared in 61 post-season matchups, recording 16 points (7-9-16). 

The Houston, TX native has represented Canada on multiple occasions, including the 2009 World Junior Hockey Championships, winning gold, as well as the 2010, 2014, and 2023 World Championships, winning gold in 2023. 

Myers was originally selected by the Buffalo Sabres in the first round, 12th overall in the 2008 NHL Entry Draft.

News Feed

Quinn Hughes Named 2023.24 James Norris Memorial Trophy Winner

‘I’m a different player now’: Linus Karlsson Continues Taking Steps Towards NHL

Canucks Agree to Terms with Forward Dakota Joshua on a Four-Year Contract

Canucks Acquire 4th Round Pick in 2027 from Chicago

‘Guys Want to Win Together’: Teddy Blueger on Two-Year Deal with Canucks

Canucks Agree to Terms with Forward Teddy Blueger on a Two-Year Contract

Building Blue: Jonathan Lekkerimäki Prepares for North America in the Next Chapter of his Young Hockey Career

Chief Willie Sellars and Canucks Alumni Share Unforgettable Experience at Williams Lake First Nation

Canucks Announce 2024.25 Pre-Season Schedule

Canucks Agree to Terms with Karlsson & McWard on One-Year, Two-Way Contracts

Playing his Part: Mark Friedman Excited about Another Year with Canucks

Building Blue: Arshdeep Bains Gained Motivation from NHL Experience this Season

Filip Hronek Speaks on New Contract and Playing Alongside Quinn Hughes

Canucks Agree to Terms with Defenceman Mark Friedman on a One-Year Contract

Patrik Allvin Likes Long-Term Look of Filip Hronek

Canucks Agree To Terms with Defenceman Filip Hronek on an 8-Year Contract

Pucks and Pops: Canucks Celebrate Father’s Day

Inside the Grind: Canucks Continue to Build a Winning Culture as they Prepare for Free Agency