Canucks Agree to Terms with Defenceman Mark Friedman on a One-Year Contract

ATT - PR - MF
By Canucks Communications
@Canucks Vancouver Canucks

Vancouver, B.C. – Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the club has agreed to terms with defenceman Mark Friedman on a one-year contract worth $775,000.

“Mark’s addition to our group last year gave us some much needed depth and he is someone we can count on if plugged into our lineup,” said Allvin. “He is a team first player and is always ready to step in if called upon. We expect him to come into camp and compete hard for a regular spot this season.”

Friedman, 28, appeared in his seventh NHL season, recording a point (0-1-1), 21 penalty minutes, and a career-high +4 plus-minus rating in 23 games. The right shot defenceman also played in four games for the Abbotsford Canucks in 2023.24, collecting four points (1-3-4), four penalty minutes, and a +5 plus-minus rating. 

In 88 career regular season NHL games split between Vancouver, Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, the 5’11”, 185-pound defenceman has collected 13 points (4-9-13) and 70 penalty minutes. Friedman has also appeared in six career playoff games with the Penguins, tallying one point (1-0-1) and a +3 plus/minus rating.

The Toronto, Ontario native was originally drafted by the Philadelphia Flyers in the third round, 86th overall, in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.

