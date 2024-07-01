Canucks Agree to Terms with Defenceman Derek Forbort on a One-Year Contract

Vancouver, B.C. – Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the club has agreed to terms with defenceman Derek Forbort on a one-year contract with a $1.5 million AAV.

“Derek gives us another big blueliner who has very good size and reach,” said Allvin. “He defends well in his own end and works extremely hard in winning one-on-one puck battles and defending the front of the net. He plays with an edge and will make our backend better.”

Forbort, 32, appeared in 35 games with the Boston Bruins in 2023.24, tallying four points (0-4-4), 17 penalty minutes, and a +8 plus/minus rating, along with three playoff games, averaging 17:49 of time on ice.

The 6’4”, 216lbs defenceman has played 496 career regular season games split between Los Angeles, Calgary, Winnipeg, and Boston, recording 95 points (17-78-95), 299 penalty minutes, and a +30 plus/minus rating. In 35 career playoff matchups, Forbort has recorded five points (3-2-5) and 33 penalty minutes.

The Duluth, MN native represented the United States multiple times internationally, including the 2010 U18 World Championships, winning gold, as well as the 2011 and 2012 World Junior Hockey Championships, winning bronze in 2011.

Forbort was originally selected by the Los Angeles Kings in the first round, 15th overall, in the 2010 NHL Entry Draft.