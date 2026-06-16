CANUCKS AGREE TO TERMS WITH COLE CLAYTON ON A ONE-YEAR, TWO-WAY CONTRACT

Vancouver, B.C. – Vancouver Canucks General Manager Ryan Johnson announced today that the club has agreed to terms with defenceman Cole Clayton on a one-year, two-way contract.

Clayton, 26, appeared in 32 games for the Abbotsford Canucks this season, accumulating six points (0-6-6) and 27 penalty minutes. He also skated in 33 games for the San Jose Barracuda in 2025.26, recording five points (2-3-5) and 21 penalty minutes.

In 289 career AHL games, across five seasons and split between the Canucks, Barracuda and the Cleveland Monsters, the 6’2”, 198lbs right-shot defenceman has recorded 72 points (14-58-72) and 189 penalty minutes. The Strathmore, Alberta native has also appeared in 14 Calder Cup playoff games, accumulating a goal, a +2 plus/minus rating, and 12 penalty minutes.

Prior to turning pro, Clayton spent four seasons with the WHL’s Medicine Hat Tigers, leading all WHL defensemen in goals (9) and points (30) in the 2020.21 season.

Clayton was originally signed by the Columbus Blue Jackets as an undrafted free agent on July 1, 2024.