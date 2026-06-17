CANUCKS AGREE TO TERMS WITH CHASE WOUTERS ON A ONE-YEAR, TWO-WAY CONTRACT

Vancouver, B.C. – Vancouver Canucks General Manager Ryan Johnson announced today that the club has agreed to terms with forward Chase Wouters on a one-year, two-way contract.

“Chase has worked extremely hard to earn this contract,” said Johnson. “He is a heart and soul type player, someone who doesn’t cheat the game and always goes the extra mile to work on his craft. Detail oriented and coachable, Chase is a very good hockey player who leads by example. I am impressed with his development and proud of the progress he has made since turning pro. Besides all his work on the ice, he is the first to raise his hand to help others and go above and beyond in the community. His leadership qualities, skill set, and hockey IQ have helped him take another step forward in his hockey journey."

Wouters, 26, has spent the entirety of his professional career with the Abbotsford Canucks, having joined the club during its inaugural season in 2021.22. He has served as Abbotsford’s captain since 2022 and is the franchise leader in games played (338) and playoff games played (38). A four-time recipient of the club’s “Man of the Year Award”, Wouters has been recognized for his outstanding contributions to the local community and charitable organizations.

The 6’0”, 182lbs forward appeared in 70 games for Abbotsford last season, recording 26 points (11-15-26) and 76 penalty minutes. In 338 career AHL games, all with Abbotsford, Wouters has posted 120 points (43-77-120) and 316 penalty minutes. He has also suited up for 38 career postseason contests, registering nine points (4-5-9) and 33 penalty minutes. In 2024.25, Wouters led Abbotsford on a historic playoff run that culminated in the franchise’s first Calder Cup championship.

The North Battleford, SK native has represented Canada internationally multiple times, including at the 2018 U18 World Championships and the 2016 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, where he won silver.

Wouters was originally signed by the Abbotsford Canucks as an undrafted free agent on July 22, 2021.