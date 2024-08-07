Building Blue: Young but Experienced, Aatu Räty Prepares for Biggest Season of his Young Career

It has been a busy summer for Aatu Räty after a bustling season where he played in all 72 games for the Abbotsford Canucks.

The 21-year-old centre is at a point in his career where he is now fully comfortable with the transition to North American hockey and is seeing British Columbia evolve into his new home.

“I guess this is the longest I’ve been with a team now,” said Räty with a chuckle. “It’s now been one and a half seasons of not getting traded. I think this is the time to take the next step in my career.”

Räty has a jampacked offseason and he likes it that way. The youngster set up a strict program that works well for him to get plenty of ice time, be in the gym as much as possible, and continue to improve his game in preparation for his third full season in North America.

“It's all about creating a program and then trusting it. You just have to grind through it. You can't let other things like people asking you to [change your plans] and go somewhere. You have to set everything up around your workouts because going away from the program means you won't recover the way you should,” said Räty.

“You just have to trust the process and kind of have nothing to do the whole summer. For me, it’s a lot about speed and strength in my lower body. On top of the strength stuff, there’s a lot of work on the ice doing skating work. But I can’t do squats seven days a week. It’s a lot of work to bring the work in the gym to the ice and I like it. I’m getting a really good feeling about my technique this summer. I feel like I’m really improving.”

Even though he is just 21 years old, Räty has matured a lot. When he was 16 years old, he worked out for hours and hours on end but didn’t set himself up to recover the right way. He was lucky that he was young, and his body was able to push through but there is a more mature way of looking at workouts now and some of that maturity was gifted to him through conversations with Daniel and Henrik Sedin.

The Sedins have been a big part of Räty’s development over the past 18 months since he was acquired in a trade from the New York Islanders.

“I think they're really good at developing because they keep it simple,” said Räty. “Everybody knows that there is no magic formula, but how they coach is a lot like how they played. They work hard, they keep it simple, and if you see their drills, they are simple – there's nothing fancy about them, but they are effective.”

The Sedins have been a tremendous help for Räty to not only adjust but thrive in the North American game. Transitioning to the smaller ice was something that required trial and error from Räty in his first two seasons on this side of the pond.

"You have to adapt and play the way that hockey is played here. The coaches know what they're doing, and they've been in North America for a lot longer than I have,” said Räty with a laugh. “I know that I need to trust in that and continue playing that way. There are obviously things in my game that got me here so it's not like I'm trying to completely change the way I play but I trust the coaches and the game plan.”

Räty finished the 2023-24 season with 18 goals and 34 assists for 52 points in 72 games. That was good enough to tie for third in points on the Abbotsford Canucks and sixth in the AHL for players who are 21 years old or younger.