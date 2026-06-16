Building Blue: Wrapping Up a Whirlwind Year for Wilson Björck

The past 12 months have been full of new experiences, change, and a gold medal at the World Junior Championships for Vancouver Canucks prospect Wilson Björck.

After being selected by the Canucks in the fifth round of the 2025 draft, Björck left the Swedish junior circuit for the NCAA in search of higher competition. That same year, he also won a World Juniors gold medal representing Sweden.

“It's been going fast,” said Björck about his past 12 months. “First, getting drafted, and then from the draft, going to Colorado, and all that. I had good people around me, so it's been easy to adjust, and it's been easy to get comfortable in Colorado.”

“My teammates, coaches and Mikael Samuelsson and Mike Komisarek have made the transition comfortable for me,” he added.

The highlight of Björck’s year was the World Juniors, a victory whose significance for Sweden became increasingly clear to him afterwards.

“Thinking back about it, at first, I didn't realize how big it was, and then a week went past, and a month went past, and it was like, damn, I actually went through that. It's cool to have that experience, and it's always cool to represent your country,” said Björck.

Adding another memorable moment to his World Juniors experience, Björck was able to share the gold medal win with his brother, Viggo, who is anticipated to be an early pick in this summer’s NHL Entry Draft.

Wilson will travel to Buffalo to join his brother and family, looking forward to time together after being in Colorado most of the year.

In his first NCAA season, Björck put up five goals and 10 assists in 31 games. It’s certainly not eye-popping numbers, but he believes his game grew a lot by taking on the challenge of moving on from the Swedish junior league and jumping into NCAA competition.

“The biggest jump from junior to college hockey is that you have to play with more maturity, and you have to play in a different style. You’ve got to listen to your coach, know what he wants, how he wants me to play. I've gotten more mature, not just with the puck, but also I think more in the d-zone,” he said.

“Even though I didn't produce as much as the previous year [in Sweden’s J20 league], I still felt that I was comfortable carrying the puck and creating offence. It's always hard when you're so close to scoring, and you’re hitting the post in almost every game. I hope I can do this more this season that's coming up. But it was my first year, and I can't be too hard on myself with the production.”

In addition to improving his game, Björck has been working hard to build his body. Colorado College has a great off-ice program for the players, which has helped Björck add nearly 15 pounds, but he has done it in a much different way than most of us did when we were freshmen.

Canucks development coaches Mikael Samuelsson and Mike Komisarek surprised Björck a bit this past season. It was the first time Björck had this kind of support, and it really helped the young Swede.

“I didn't really expect them to help me as much as they did,” said Björck.

“I never really had someone who sat down with me and said, ‘Okay, how about you focus on this thing?’ Or ‘What if you tried to do this instead of that?’ That was really interesting, just to see how they work with us players. It was important too, because sometimes when I felt that this game wasn't going my way, they were there supporting me.”

Björck is back in Colorado following a quick trip home to Sweden, working out and getting ahead of his classes for the fall. He will be up in Buffalo to watch Viggo get drafted and is excited to go straight from Buffalo to Vancouver to take part in Canucks’ development camp.

It was an incredible 12 months for Björck, and he is looking forward to taking a jump in his second NCAA season. The 20-year-old gained a lot of experience this year and is looking forward to continuing his development toward becoming a pro.