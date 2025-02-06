Building Blue: Ty Mueller Wants to Finish Rookie Season Strong after AHL All-Star Weekend

Vancouver Canucks’ prospect Ty Mueller is coming back to his home in Abbotsford after a weekend of fun in the sun at the AHL All-Star weekend.

The 21-year-old centre was selected to replace Elias Pettersson (D-Petey) as the Abbotsford representative for the all-star weekend in Coachella Valley.

“It was a really cool experience," said Mueller. “Honestly, one of my favourite parts was just meeting everyone and getting to put a face to the names that you play against every weekend, meeting some of them, and then also just seeing how much talent and skill there is in this league, and see some of the different things guys can do with the puck.”

Mueller has contributed to the Abbotsford Canucks’ power play and penalty kill while being a reliable two-way centre at even-strength. The 2023 fourth-round pick has seven goals and 27 assists through 39 games in his first AHL season and has been pleased with how his debut year is going.

“I've been pretty happy with how the year has gone so far. I'd like to win a few more games, that's for sure, but also, I just always want to keep getting better and progressing every day,” said Mueller. “I can't ever get too satisfied with where my game is at because I know there's still other places I want to be.”

In terms of what Mueller has been proud of this season, his consistency was the first thing he listed. Consistency has been a focus for Mueller, and he feels that he can fit into multiple roles to help the Abbotsford Canucks pick up wins.

Mueller likes the way Abbotsford has evolved throughout the season. He believes that the players are now comfortable with the system that head coach Manny Malhotra introduced with his new staff.