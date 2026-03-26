Building Blue: Riley Patterson Begins OHL Playoffs on the Heels of 40-Goal Season

“It was definitely a great season individually. The coaching staff and the players trusted me and put me in the right opportunities. That went great, and I was able to make the most of it. And, yeah, it was a ton of fun to do. I had tons of fun this season growing into this role,” said Patterson.

IceDogs Head Coach Krys Barch said that the number one thing that sticks out about Patterson is his leadership.

“He’s been a high-quality individual in our dressing room and has pushed everybody around him to be better,” said Barch.

“His consistent investment in himself day after day shows leadership through actions, which is very valuable.”

Following a strong regular season, Barch is giving Patterson a new challenge in the playoffs as the IceDogs, who finished seventh in the Eastern Conference, matchup against the second-placed Barrie Colts.

“We’ve had some one-on-one discussions with him, and I think it’s now the challenge of putting the team on his shoulders, maximizing every shift, making and keeping himself accountable to the small details on both sides of the puck, and pushing his team as far as he can into the playoffs,” said Barch.

The IceDogs’ coaching staff had confidence in Patterson from the start of the season and wanted to give him a blank canvas and get him to start painting.

And paint he did.