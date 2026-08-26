Building Blue: Anthony Romani Prepares for Second NCAA Season with Powerhouse Michigan State Spartans

Vancouver Canucks prospect Anthony Romani is set to return to Michigan State for his sophomore season in the NCAA. He is coming into his second year with confidence and a chip on his shoulder as the Spartans look to be one of the NCAA’s best teams this season.

In his freshman year, Romani put up 14 goals and 14 assists for 28 points in 37 games played.

“It’s been amazing; going to Michigan State was probably one of the best decisions that I’ve ever made in my life,” said Romani.

He raves about the coaches, the food, and the student life, but more than anything, Romani appreciates the training facilities and support that he gets in the weight room and with his diet.

Romani views the NCAA stage of his hockey career as the jumping-off point before going pro. Romani wants to play at a high level but also prepare his body for the grind that comes with being a pro athlete. Being at Michigan State also gives Romani perspective, and he likes to learn from the many different people around him.

“Talking to other athletes is pretty cool. I’ll talk to the football guys and basketball players; we have great relationships with them. Hearing things from different athletes in different sports is eye-opening, and you can just take stuff from them,” said Romani. “It’s just a fun environment, and we are always trying to build and learn from each other.”

His first year as a student-athlete has been a success, and his head coach, Adam Nightingale, has been impressed with the player, person, and student Romani was in his freshman season.

“One of the things that made me really proud of him was his 4.0 GPA,” said Nightingale. “I’m a big believer in how you do one thing is how you do all things, and he’s a guy who is just wired that way.”

Nightingale praised Romani for his work in the classroom but was also proud of how he worked in the community, during practice, and in the weight room. The head coach sees how his preparation and attitude bring Romani success on the ice and credits him for his commitment to growing as a person and a player.

The Spartans’ goal this season is to maximize the talent in the room, and they are packed with it. Michigan State is projected to have nine first-round picks this season, and Romani’s offensive skill fits well with all the talent on the roster.

“His offensive sense and his stick are really what separates him. He’s obviously got a track record of finishing, and his releases are elite, but his ability to make plays in tight areas. Those are the best qualities,” said Nightingale.

Romani is also excited to spend another year with the Canucks' development staff and continue building his relationship with Mike Komisarek and Mikael Samuelsson. In his time working with the two development coaches, Romani has begun to understand what it takes to be a professional.

“What makes them so special is that they care about you as a human and want to help you become a better person,” said Romani. “I’m really close with them after being with them for over two years now. They’ve been really great for me and my growth.”

The young forward believes that becoming the best person you can will foster the culture winning teams have, and that is what he wants to see in Vancouver. Romani was tasked by Canucks development coaches to read a book called ‘Legacy’ by James Kerr. The book explores the success of New Zealand’s All Blacks rugby team, and Romani says he learned a ton about how culture leads to success from it.

“I love just the little stuff Komo and Sammi do, like that they are giving us books on how to become a better person. Then, on the ice, I mean they’re both great hockey players who played in the NHL for a while, so just taking tips from them all the time on the ice is a no-brainer,” added Romani.

With a year of experience under his belt, the confidence from knowing he can produce, and a talented team around him, this should be a fun year to follow Romani as he continues to take steps towards becoming a pro one day.