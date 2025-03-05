Building Blue: A Healthy Anthony Romani is Excited and Prepared for Fourth Run at OHL Playoffs

Anthony Romani played in 36 OHL playoff games before this year, and his experience will be leaned on this season as he gets his first run at the OHL playoffs with his new team, the Barrie Colts.

The speedy forward led the OHL in goals last year and finished second in the league with 111 points in 68 games played. He was healthy and thriving, and now, he feels confident that he can be even better as he prepares for his first postseason with his new club.

Romani was traded to the Colts in January, following an impressive three-year-plus run with the North Bay Battalion. His Battalion teams made the OHL conference finals in the past three seasons that Romani was with them.

This past year has been full of new experiences for Romani.

He was drafted into the NHL when the Vancouver Canucks selected him 162nd overall in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. He was invited to skate with Team Canada at the World Junior Summer Showcase. And he was sidelined for 98 days with a broken clavicle bone.

“The injury is obviously something to work through. It sucked that it was at the beginning of the year, but I think it allowed me to have time to work on different stuff, like getting bigger and stronger and being in the gym more. I was able to do that at the beginning of the year, gaining a couple of pounds and some muscle,” said Romani.

Dinners and phone calls with Canucks Development Coaches Mikael Samuelsson and Mike Komisarek through the injury were immensely helpful in him keeping a positive outlook.

Having an injury and being out for an extended period can wear on your mind when you want to be out on the ice. Still, Samuelsson and Komisarek helped Romani set his sights on improving his future self daily through rehabilitation while also focusing on becoming stronger mentally.

Now that Romani is back playing, he is looking to continue finding his scoring touch and iron out the defensive side of his game as the playoffs approach. He has his mind set on doing anything he can to help the team win and knows that producing offence is where he thrives in the OHL.