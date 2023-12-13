Boeser’s Hat Trick Lifts Canucks Past Tampa Bay Lightning

The Canucks didn’t allow a goal in the final two periods, which Boeser says was a key to the game.

“I think it starts defensively, winning board battles, getting the puck out on the wall, breaking pucks out a little cleaner. I think we did that in the second and third and we got more looks, more chances, and more offence,” Boeser said.

He’s pleased that his scoring is coming with more ease this season, but he’s taking it in stride and wants to make sure doing the little things and helping his teammates are at the forefront.

“I think it's obviously really awesome, especially after last season, but with that being said, if I focus on that too much, I feel that I get away from my game. I’ve got to continue to focus on what is giving me success and that's all those little details.”

Head coach Rick Tocchet felt the team cleaned up their game after the first intermission, and he credited all four lines contributing solid minutes as well as a strong penalty kill to pull out the win.

“There's a lot of energy in the second, and that was a big key for me as to seeing how we responded after the first. Kucherov is a hell of a player, he makes plays out there and I thought we adjusted better the second, third with him on the ice. I thought early two guys we're going to him and he'd find those slip plays. I thought we adjusted that better as the game went on.” Tocchet said.

Thatcher Demko had 28 saves, 13 of those in the third period.

“He made a lot of great saves tonight. It's awesome to see. He's a guy that we need each and every night,” Boeser said.

J.T. Miller had his 13th multi-point game this season, tied for top spot in the NHL.