Blueger’s Commitment to Details, Team Chemistry Fuels Scoring Success For Canucks

With a meticulous and multifaceted approach to the game, Teddy Blueger has become a big part of the Canucks’ success.

He emphasizes that what’s important extends beyond points, delving into the finer details that shape a winning culture. Blueger's commitment to defensive play, faceoff expertise, and understanding his linemates has not only bolstered his individual performance but have also played a role in the Canucks’ success.

In 24 games this season, he’s racked up 14 points (5-9-14), and through a nine-game stretch since December 14th against Florida, he has accumulated 10 points.

Points are important in winning games and the standings, but the points don’t come if that’s the only focus.

Blueger pays close attention to the details to attack hard and keep the puck out of their own end to help give his team the greatest chance of success. He’s tough on himself, rattling off a couple of games where he felt like he should have converted his chances to points for his team.

“I was getting chances in and around the net, it just wasn’t going in,” Blueger said. “The last couple of games, the pucks been going in a little bit more and we scored a couple goals -- I think the points are a reflection of that. I try not to just look at the points as a reflection of how you’re playing but I think there’s a lot of other details that go into that.”

The details in the systems and structure the Canucks' coaching staff has laid out is one thing, but he’s also learning his linemates and how they can succeed together within the system.

He’s averaging 15:23 minutes per game and is in the top three on the team for his work in the faceoff circle so far this season. J.T. Miller leads the team with a 53.9% faceoff percentage, while Blueger’s third on the team at 52.1%.

The Blueger, Conor Garland, Dakota Joshua line has been an important piece of the Canucks success so far. Since December 14th, Garland has eight points (2-6-8) and Joshua has nine points (5-4-9), their line accounting for 31 points. Their chemistry is already allowing them to have success, and hopefully everything will continue to become second nature between them as the season progresses.

In a game where a half a second can make a big difference it’s nice to get results from the hard work Blueger and his linemates have been putting in to streamline their games.

“The longer we play together, the more we're kind of able to anticipate each other better,” Blueger said. “I know the areas where they like to be, they have a better read on where they think I’ll be. We're reading off each other a little bit better, just because we've been playing together for a little bit now.”

Having time through the Christmas break to get some practices in and work on their game was important for the line. Blueger said it was great to use the opportunity to run through various offensive zone scenarios to help them play like they’re connected on a string.

“I think obviously down low play, coming out of the corners, not that it’s a full systematic thing, but we’re looking for each other to be in certain spots like when a guy is protecting the puck down low, he cuts back and he’s coming out of the corner, the other two are looking to be in more specific places to be more predictable with each other. The other thing is to polish up some defensive zone coverage. If we can breakout cleaner, we’re more likely to have odd man rushes and those are always usually good scoring chances,” he said.

Blueger’s time with Pittsburgh and Las Vegas – two perennial powerhouses – has given him perspective on playing with top tier talent and continually striving to improve throughout the season. Holding onto leads has been something they can hang their hat on this season as they’re 21-0-0 record when leading after 40 minutes.

“I think for the most part, what we’ve done really well is play with the lead for the most part of the year,” Blueger shared, adding that eliminating mistakes and staying patient when they’re not on their A game is important. “I think finding ways to win those ugly games when you’re not at your best, you’re a little flat, and the energy’s not there is something we can continue to get better at.”

Getting to know his teammates has been fun and it’s exciting to watch the evolution of everyone lean into their roles and step up when called upon.

“We've got some great characters in the room, good leadership, and obviously really talented players,” he said.

“As the season progresses, the dynamic in the room evolves and everyone kind of finds their role more and more and I think guys have done a good job of embracing and doing whatever is asked of them and being committed to the team to win.”

With the team continuing to focus on the details and embrace the challenges ahead, Blueger's committed to helping fuel the Canucks' journey towards success.