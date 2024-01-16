Believing in Brock

Ian Wilson - @ianw1lson

Vancouver Canucks fans witnessed Brocktober, and then every moment thereafter has been quite Brocktacular.

When pucks are deposited to the back of the net at the exponential rate he has achieved this season, it's a clear sign that “The Flow '' has certainly found his mojo. Everyone loves to see a player rekindle their scoring touch, but oh does it go deeper than that.

Brock Boeser joined the Vancouver Canucks in 2017 after spending two seasons at the University of North Dakota and since then has proceeded to light the Lower Mainland on fire. An impressive 29-goal rookie season with a 26-goal encore in year two had everyone salivating at what was to become of the beauty from Burnsville, Minnesota.

That level of ability on display stems from a long-running care and commitment to the game.

“Since I was a child, I was always passionate,” Boeser said. “Ever since I can remember, I had a hockey stick in my hand. So, I just really take a step back and think about how much passion, how much I loved the game when I was a kid and it just made me realize how much I should still love it today. And I do love it today.”

Everything was looking up for a young man this city embraced to lead the Canucks to the promised land on the blade of that scoring stick.

Then the world changed forever.

The COVID pandemic hit. Hockey stopped for a brief time and then the entire way everyday life was approached, including sports, changed into something nobody could have imagined. That level of shock to a young developing player must have been immense, right?

“We got to practice a lot,” said Boeser. “And when you can practice a lot and help stuff development wise it helps your team learn things. It was such a weird year, the All-Canadian year. Lots of travel, long travel. But then you’re playing the same team multiple games in a row, so it is different, but I definitely don’t think it hindered anything.”

The maturity of Boeser is well documented by his teammates but his ability to persist with an exemplary work ethic through challenging times is on another level. COVID was only the tip of the adversity iceberg, unfortunately.

Hardships breed pressures on the mind that can heavily affect a person’s ability to perform even the most basic of tasks. Immense then is the burden when your profession is to go out in front of thousands of screaming fans, physically push yourself to exhaustion, all while maintaining a high mental focus and executing a carefully designed strategy every single game.

Athletes are so often taken for granted to perform night in and night out. Lost then is the fact they are human. They face struggles, feel anxiety, get burnt out, persevere and crumble all the same, just like anyone else. Boeser’s story with his father Duke’s battle against Parkinson’s and Cancer and eventual passing was certainly not hidden from any eyes.

Despite this, the expectations for him to be the scorer he was before the pandemic remained, even intensified. These pressures can be life and game-altering for young athletes, but Boeser’s mentality underwent a shift that he hopes might help others.

“In my case, I looked at hockey and held hockey accountable for taking away time from my dad,” said Boeser. “I’d say it should never be like that. It’s a time that you can get away from all that and really have fun with your friends because whenever you’re dealing with something back home it’s obviously a tough situation. But just enjoy the time with whatever sport you might be playing.”

Because what comes with the sport? Teammates. And if you’re lucky, friendships.

“They’ve been great. A year like last year was a tough year for sure,” Boeser recalled. “I wasn’t scoring as much or playing as I know I can play and those guys were so supportive and still believed in me, and you see this year they still believe in me. They’re so happy for me and I just can’t thank them enough.”

It takes a village to raise a child, they say. In Boeser’s case, there’s been an incredible one. From when he first picked up a stick at two years old to now gliding across the NHL ice. The level of play the former first-rounder has shown does not come without the belief and support of those closest to him when it mattered most. JT Miller is among them and fondly recounted their friendship when asked about connecting on a huge goal against Carolina (on December 9th, the night of the Botchford Project).