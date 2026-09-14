Dans Locmelis’ Road Back From Injury, ‘I Just Want to Play Some Hockey’

The 22-year-old forward has worked his back from shoulder surgery ahead of training camp

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By Belle Fraser
BostonBruins.com

BOSTON –– For the first time in his life, Dans Locmelis had space away from hockey.

The Boston Bruins prospect underwent successful shoulder surgery in March. He would be out for a projected six months.

Locmelis was coming off an eye-catching showing at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina; he scored two power-play goals in Team Latvia’s upset against Germany. Prior to that, Locmelis posted 28 points (15 goals, 13 assists) through 42 games in the AHL with Providence.

And then, he was forced to stop.

“It was my first major injury, so I didn’t know what to expect,” Locmelis said. “I feel like it was more mental. You come to the rink, all the guys are practicing, having fun and you’re just grinding in the gym and in the trainers' room. It was more mental, especially when the guys went on the road, and you just stay home alone. Just tried to stay positive and get back as soon as possible.”

The 22-year-old forward embraced the challenge and picked up some hobbies in the newly found empty hours he had during the day.

“I actually didn’t mind getting surgery. Take a break from hockey and maybe explore myself more outside of hockey. I got more into reading books. I love studying about money,” Locmelis said. “It felt like a good time to get your mind off of hockey.”

Most of Locmelis’ books were about finance. He particularly liked one about manifesting positive thinking, too. It gave his brain something to focus on, other than his road to recovery.

locmelis latvia

“I like to learn about investing money. Like real estate, stocks, stuff like that. My dad was in real estate, so that is kind of interesting for me,” Locmelis said. “I would love to buy a couple of apartments – cash makes cash. So I want to get into that more.”​

Locmelis spent the summer at home in Latvia once the season concluded. He was able to ease back into a hefty workload.

“It was actually so different than usually. Especially the first half of the summer was just like rehab, work out, skate, you come back home and you’re so tired. The first half of the summer was tough,” Locmelis said. “But then I took it more easy the second half – letting my body rest and be ready for training camp.”

The 2022 fourth-round pick is now feeling 100% – he has for the past two months, he said. Locmelis carried a heightened level of joy into Rookie Camp and, subsequently, the Prospects Showcase this week.

Locmelis scored on Sunday in Boston's 6-2 win against the Buffalo Sabres prospects. On Monday in the second and final game of the the showcase, Locmelis finishd with two assists in the 4-3 overtime victory; James Hagens had four goals. 

“I felt really good. I was not even thinking about it on the ice, so that’s a good thing. It was finally nice to be back and play some hockey,” Locmelis said. “Just wanted to have fun. I haven’t played for so long, so just wanted to enjoy hockey. Since I haven’t played for so long, I am starting to appreciate those small moments more — morning practices, games like this...The past years, you come in and you’re kind of nervous. This year, I came in really comfortable and just excited to be here.”

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Locmelis is entering his second full professional season with the Bruins organization after playing two years of NCAA hockey at UMass Amherst (2023-2025). Trent Whitfield, the head coach of Providence, is looking forward to having Locmelis back at his best.

“Dans is a 200-foot player. He plays hard on both ends; he’s inside. Not afraid of the physicality,” Whitfield said. “You can tell he has a good hockey IQ, works really hard, and he has that ability in small areas to make plays.”

The lessons in adversity will serve Locmelis well as the B’s training camp opens on Sept. 16 at Warrior Ice Arena. This year more than ever, he cannot wait to get going.​

“It’s definitely not easy to make the NHL, but just trying to focus more on myself. Small details for myself and just get better every day,” Locmelis said. “I’m just going to try to be present and give 100% every day, every practice. A shorter training camp definitely doesn’t help the young guys, but if you show yourself [well], hopefully you can get a chance out there.”

Providence Bruins Head Coach Trent Whitfield and James Hagens speak with media after 4-3 OT win

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