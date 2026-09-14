Dans Locmelis’ Road Back From Injury, ‘I Just Want to Play Some Hockey’

BOSTON –– For the first time in his life, Dans Locmelis had space away from hockey.

The Boston Bruins prospect underwent successful shoulder surgery in March. He would be out for a projected six months.

Locmelis was coming off an eye-catching showing at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina; he scored two power-play goals in Team Latvia’s upset against Germany. Prior to that, Locmelis posted 28 points (15 goals, 13 assists) through 42 games in the AHL with Providence.

And then, he was forced to stop.

“It was my first major injury, so I didn’t know what to expect,” Locmelis said. “I feel like it was more mental. You come to the rink, all the guys are practicing, having fun and you’re just grinding in the gym and in the trainers' room. It was more mental, especially when the guys went on the road, and you just stay home alone. Just tried to stay positive and get back as soon as possible.”

The 22-year-old forward embraced the challenge and picked up some hobbies in the newly found empty hours he had during the day.

“I actually didn’t mind getting surgery. Take a break from hockey and maybe explore myself more outside of hockey. I got more into reading books. I love studying about money,” Locmelis said. “It felt like a good time to get your mind off of hockey.”

Most of Locmelis’ books were about finance. He particularly liked one about manifesting positive thinking, too. It gave his brain something to focus on, other than his road to recovery.